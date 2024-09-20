How Chris Hemsworth's Transformers One Voice Compares To Classic Optimus Prime

Peter Cullen's Optimus Prime voice has changed over the years. In the original "The Transformers" cartoon he was a man (er, bot) of action with a John Wayne drawl. He'd even trash talk. ("You're old, Megatron! Yesterday's model, ready for the scrapheap!")

As Cullen has aged, his Optimus voice has deepened and his performances reflect that. He plays the part more solemnly, delivering every line with earth-shaking gravitas. His more recent "Transformers" performances, in the live-action films and 2010 cartoon "Transformers: Prime," reflect how "Transformers" isn't just a job for him anymore. Cullen has been playing Optimus, on and off, for 40 years; the character is an inseparable part of his life. He also based his voice as Optimus on his brother, the late Larry Cullen, who advised him that a hero like Optimus should "be strong enough to be gentle."

Is Hemsworth's involvement with "Transformers One" all about securing a movie star to headline the cast? Probably, yeah. But remember, the film is a prequel. For most of the movie, Hemsworth is playing Orion, not Optimus. Cullen's current Optimus voice radiates gravitas and wisdom; it wouldn't fit for a younger character who doesn't have those qualities (yet). As long-time "Transformers" producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura explained to Variety, "We couldn't use Peter because the audience needs to feel the character's youth." Indeed, "War Dawn," the original "Transformers" cartoon episode that revealed Optimus' backstory, featured Orion voiced by the more youthful sounding Laurie Faso, not Cullen.

As for Hemsworth's performance on its own merits? It's as solid as Cybertronian steel. Hemsworth is a natural comedian and the film plays into that skillset, depicting Orion as a hothead who never lets an ill-advised idea or plan get away from him. The film's core journey is seeing how this hot shot becomes Optimus Prime, and Hemsworth rises to the occasion as his lines get more serious. Take how Hemsworth first delivers Optimus' catchphrase, "Transform and roll out," with the right balance of confidence and uncertainty. As he rallies his fellow miners into the Autobots, he speaks with conviction born of empathy.

Orion only truly becomes Optimus Prime in the final minutes of the film; when he does, Hemsworth's voice drops in pitch. Now, he has said he wasn't going for a Peter Cullen impression with his performance. Nevertheless, in the film's closing moments, especially the customary "I am Optimus Prime" speech, he starts to speak with Cullen's grave cadence. No-one will mistake it for an exact impression, but it still channels the spirit of Optimus Prime.