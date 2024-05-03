Furiosa Villain Dementus Shares Something With Marvel's Thor, And Chris Hemsworth Hates It

Before I begin, let's just get this out of the way and admit that Marvel's "Thor" and "Furiosa" star Chris Hemsworth is an absolute hunk. I don't know what's in the water in Australia, but all variants of the Brothers Hemsworth (Chris, Luke, and Liam) are all dreamboats in their own way. Chris in particular looks like what happens when a 10-year-old makes a custom character in a superhero video game, which is why so many people were shocked to see his face transformed with prosthetics to play Dementus in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

His luscious locks were now matted with dust and filth, his facial bone structure was thickened to give him a more historical Roman look, and his megawatt smile now showed the wear and tear of living in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Don't get me wrong, Hemsworth can obviously still get it and this character will undoubtedly join Walton Goggins' Ghoul from "Fallout" in the "Can I Say Something?" category of questionable fandom thirsting, but Dementus is a far cry from the God of Thunder.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth talked about what a "real departure" it was to play a character that doesn't look like himself. He told the interviewer, "It was nice..." before catching himself and correcting his initial thought. "I was about to say it was nice not to wear a cape, but ... I did have a cape in this film," he said. Oh, Marvel. Your inescapable stranglehold on culture continues.