Why Transformers' Voice Actor David Kaye Was So Surprised By His Optimus Prime Casting

Voice actor David Kaye still remembers getting the news he'd been cast on "Transformers: Animated." Two weeks after a callback where he read for multiple characters, he got a call from his agent. Kaye, who was driving in downtown LA, answered his phone and heard the news: he'd got the part ... of Optimus Prime. Kaye's response as he swerved his car: "Who?!"

While Kaye had read for Optimus Prime (and noticed voice director Susan Blu liked what he was doing), he walked into the audition expecting to get a different part. The part, in fact, that was furthest from Optimus Prime — Megatron. At the time, Kaye had been voicing Megatron for about a decade, first in "Beast Wars."

During the 1990s and 2000s, Kaye was a staple of Canada's voice-acting pool. Mainframe Entertainment, based in Vancouver, developed "Beast Wars" and recruited local talent, Kaye among them. A few years later, Japanese "Transformers" cartoons were also dubbed into English with Canadian actors, letting Kaye and his counterpart Garry Chalk voice new versions of Megatron and Optimus Prime, respectively.

In 2007, Kaye moved to Los Angeles (where "Transformers: Animated" was recorded) and spent his early days in his new home with a new yet somehow familiar role.