How Corey Burton De-Aged Count Dooku's Voice For Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi [Exclusive Interview]

I've talked to Dave Filoni a lot and people on the crew of "The Clone Wars." And they said with George Lucas, really everything is sort of a classic movie reference. That's really kind of what his worldview is of shaped around. And I've watched interviews with you where everything feels like those classic movie actors, but also classic radio. I'm wondering, what sort of stuff did they throw at you? I heard the story about how Cad Bane's voice came to be. And now that I've heard it, I can't unhear it.

Yeah. He's a blend of Peter Lorre and spaghetti western bounty hunter, looming, sinister, tough guy characters. Peter Lorre in the Old West is the way I perceive him. But yeah, so much in "The Clone Wars" incidental characters or supporting roles or whatever parts that pop up here and there, Dave will say, "Yeah, yeah, why don't you do this? You got anything? Here's a guy who's like a bartender from whatever." And I'm thinking like, "Oh, you mean Sheldon Leonard from..." I don't know if it was "It's a Wonderful Life" or whatever.

I know all those voices because I grew up watching a lot of old movies and TV shows. Very often, it'll be suggested, "Play it like Henry Daniell or somebody like that, or an old character actor from an old TV series or movie." And chances are like, "Yeah, I know that voice. Let me do something kind of like that."

Robert Stack. Robert Stack's not necessarily old movies and TV shows. Well, I guess everything's old now since I am somewhat. Some of the best, funniest little bits that we've done, I think, have been classic movie character actors that I based the voices on.

Do you have a particular moment across your work in "Star Wars" that stands out as sort of a favorite of yours?

Well, it is hard to pick favorites. What's your favorite child? I have loved them all. I do especially love Cad Bane, because it's an original creation between myself and Dave and George Lucas. And then now in "The Book of Boba Fett," there was some influence from Robert Rodriguez, who I've known for many years. I'm his movie trailer voice, "Robert Rodriguez presents Grindhouse," which is a send up of all those exploitation movie trailer voiceovers.

[I'm proud of] so much of "Clone Wars" and "Book of Boba Fett" and I think of "Bad Batch" as just an offshoot of "Clone Wars," which it is I guess. And I'm proud of all of it, especially when I see it animated so beautifully.

All of the interaction between the characters, the character designs, the production in general is just so spectacular when you see it all put together. And of course I've already long forgotten what I did and I like to be just an audience member, just another fan. I'm often surprised, I don't necessarily remember having even done it. But if it's a great, impactful moment, that makes me feel really satisfied. It sounds maybe a little shallow and not very astute necessarily. But when I'll watch something and it's a really good scene that I was involved in, "Oh yeah, that worked, that worked." And then sometimes, "Oh, that didn't work. I wish I had done that a little differently. It was too this or not enough that."

Filmmaking and great television puts you in a different time and different place. And it's very real. And I often say sometimes we're characterized as, "Oh yeah, cartoon voices." As I learned from my first voice acting workshop, they're not voices, they're characters. My teacher, Daws Butler, said, "Ah, I only do five or six what you would call voices. But characters? I play thousands of different characters in the very same voice."

That applies to de-aging Dooku. It's nothing specific that one does with the voice. You have the basic tone, the basic shape of the sound of the character. But beyond that, you're just playing the scene and the character within that scene as truthfully and honestly as possible. But what I was going to say is to people, the general audience, a character voice — a character in a cartoon or animated production or radio play or whatever — those characters in people's imagination, in people's mind's ear are as real as any real living human being that they've never met. As real as any other actor that's performed in an old movie or favorite television series or been on radio or whatever. You haven't met them. So what you heard and saw in the finished production exists as a full being. And so it's no different than, say, Harrison Ford. I've never met Harrison Ford, but if there was a cartoon character that sounded and looked like him, it's just as valid, just as real as the actual actor in my own perception.

