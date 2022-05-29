Commander Cody And Gungi Are Returning In The Bad Batch Season 2

"The Bad Batch" consists of genetically enhanced clone soldiers who conscientiously reject the transition to the Empire and are on the run: The leader Hunter, the nerdy Tech, the hulking Wrecker, and the medically enhanced Echo. Under their care is the mysterious young female clone, Omega (Ang).

Season 2 is on the horizon. When we last left off, the Batchers made a difficult decision to sever ties from the Empire-loyal Crosshair, who removed his control chip to confirm that he's all loyal. Meanwhile, Kaminoan clone scientist (and Omega's original guardian) Nala Se has been taken into Imperial custody to conduct classified experiments for the Empire (hinted to have vague connections to the Sequel Trilogy).

Panel host David Collins asked a common fan question: "Can Crosshair be redeemed after season 1?" Evasively, Baker used his Crosshair voice to reply, "I often wrestle with this question myself," which is accurate to Crosshair's silent arc in season 1.

Jen Corbett said that her favorite moment was pairing Omega with Rebel veteran Hera Syndulla, while Baker's favorite moment was when Wrecker prepared Omega's room as a balm to terrible times in the galaxy: "It plants the flag on what they have to learn as the universe shifts to tyranny."

They spoke about featuring other veterans of the "Star Wars" universe, such as Fennec Shand, Cad Bane, and Hera Syndulla. To up the Batch's stakes, Corbett said that, "We wanted a bounty hunter to be after them." Filoni told them about a character that was about to be introduced in "The Mandalorian," so the team chose to feature a younger Fennec. Corbett continued, "When Cad Bane comes into the story, she's new, he's the old guard."

As for the bombardment of Kamino in the finale: "It's the final nail in the coffin for the production of clones," Corbett confirmed. "There's the sequence where we see quick shots of the empty rooms and empty embryos area ... Where does the clone story go from there?"