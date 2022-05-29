Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer: Attack Of The Clones, Again

There's just something different about "Star Wars" in animation. Both "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels" took advantage of the medium, pushing the boundaries of what George Lucas' original vision could look and feel like on their way to becoming some of the most well-received and critically acclaimed installments of the entire franchise (though not without some growing pains, of course). Even the live-action Disney+ shows seem aware of this fact, with "Star Wars" guru Dave Filoni bringing entire characters and storylines over from previous animated shows — the Darksaber, Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano, and Cad Bane, just to name a few — in a concentrated effort to further connect the universe, Marvel-style.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" perhaps doesn't reach the heights of some of its animated predecessors, but the Clone-centric series serves as both a sequel and a spin-off to "The Clone Wars." After its debut last year, fans quickly gravitated towards the continuing adventures of the elite commando unit known as Clone Force 99. Burdened with genetic mutations and an actual sense of agency that immediately sets them apart from their other Clone peers, the fabled Bad Batch made up of Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Wrecker, and the cyborg Echo embarked on a journey that took them from mindless tools of the nascent Empire to their own unique path focused on the plight of Clones after the events of the prequels.

With season 2 already confirmed before the first season even ended, this year's Star Wars Celebration has now brought us our first look at the new adventures of the returning Clones. Watch it for yourself below!