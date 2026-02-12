15 Best Romance Movies On Netflix, Ranked

The catalog of films on Netflix is vast, and there are plenty of great options. However, it can be hard to settle on a choice, which can lead to endless scrolling and indecision. When it comes to the romance genre, the streaming site is filled with possibilities. Netflix has jumped on the holiday rom-com bandwagon in recent years, so it's overflowing with Hallmark-like productions. While those movies can be comforting, there are also higher-quality romances to be found on the streaming site. Surprisingly, some were actually made by Netflix.

On our list, you'll find everything from romantic comedies to heartbreaking dramas. There are films about straight and gay couples, as well as films from Japan, India, and more. Whether the couples met doing goofy hijinks in New York or performing musicals in Paris, there's a lot of love to be found on this list.

Here are the 15 best romance films currently streaming on Netflix.