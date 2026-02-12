15 Best Romance Movies On Netflix, Ranked
The catalog of films on Netflix is vast, and there are plenty of great options. However, it can be hard to settle on a choice, which can lead to endless scrolling and indecision. When it comes to the romance genre, the streaming site is filled with possibilities. Netflix has jumped on the holiday rom-com bandwagon in recent years, so it's overflowing with Hallmark-like productions. While those movies can be comforting, there are also higher-quality romances to be found on the streaming site. Surprisingly, some were actually made by Netflix.
On our list, you'll find everything from romantic comedies to heartbreaking dramas. There are films about straight and gay couples, as well as films from Japan, India, and more. Whether the couples met doing goofy hijinks in New York or performing musicals in Paris, there's a lot of love to be found on this list.
Here are the 15 best romance films currently streaming on Netflix.
Set It Up
"Set It Up" is one of many Netflix originals to make this list. When it was released in 2018, it felt like the beginning of a rom-com resurgence, and it was deemed the definition of rewatchable. Directed by Claire Scanlon, the film stars Zoey Deutch as Harper Moore, the assistant to Kirsten Stevens (Lucy Liu), the editor of an online sports journalism empire. Harper is unable to have a life outside of her demanding job until she meets Charlie Young (Glen Powell), the assistant to Rick Otis (Taye Diggs), a venture capitalist.
Harper and Charlie devise a plan to set up their bosses in the hopes of having more free time. While they're manufacturing one relationship, they don't realize they're forming one of their own. The movie is charming, and it proves that both Deutch and Powell have star power. Liu and Diggs are amusing to watch too, as their inconsiderate, tough bosses.
"Set It Up" also features enjoyable performances by Meredith Hagner, Pete Davidson, and Tituss Burgess.
10Dance
Netflix released "10Dance" in December 2025, at the peak of the "Heated Rivalry" craze. Just like Crave and HBO Max's must-watch hockey romance, "10 Dance" is a queer love story rooted in a rivalry. Directed by Keishi Ōtomo, this Japanese film follows Shinya Suzuki (Ryoma Takeuchi), a Latin dance champion, and Shinya Sugiki (Keita Machida), a ballroom dance champion. Despite being competitors, they team up to teach each other their preferred dance styles in preparation for the international 10Dance competition.
"10Dance" is based on the manga of the same name, and it became an instant hit on Netflix. In the film's first week of release, it was already one of the most-watched non-English titles on the site. The film works so well because of the chemistry between its leads, as well as their exceptional dancing. There's nothing more romantic than watching two men fall in love while waltzing.
Despite the movie's massive streaming success, it has fewer than 10 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, making it ineligible for a score. However, it has a high audience scorem and the film received a 2026 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release.
Entergalactic
"Entergalactic" is an animated, romantic comedy musical based on Kid Cudi's album of the same name. Directed by Fletcher Moules, "Entergalactic" chronicles the romance of Jabari (Cudi) and Meadow (Jessica Williams). In the film, Jabari tries to juggle his newfound success as an artist and a blooming romance with his cool new neighbor.
While the love story is sweet, it's the animation and music that make "Entergalactic" stand out. In fact, the filmmakers hoped the film would be a beacon for new storytelling in adult animation. The project includes the voice talents of Laura Harrier, Ty Dolla Sign, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Keith David, Macaulay Culkin, Teyana Taylor, and more.
"Entergalactic" was nominated for two Emmys, winning Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.
Always Be My Maybe
"Always Be My Maybe" is one of Netflix's best original comedies. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the film stars Ali Wong as Sasha Tran, a world-famous chef who goes back to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant. During her prolonged visit, she reconnects with her childhood best friend, Marcus Kim (Randall Park). The two lost their virginities to each other as teens, but things turned awkward, and they fell out of touch.
Wong and Park make a great romantic duo, especially since they're both effortlessly funny. In addition to their stellar chemistry, "Always Be My Maybe" also stands out thanks to a special appearance by Keanu Reeves, who plays himself. Reeves was fully committed to his cameo in the film, which hilariously paints him as an unlikable jerk. In real life, Reeves is known for being a decent guy. In fact, /Film previously collected seven great stories about Reeves from filmmakers who have worked with him.
"Always Be My Maybe" also produced the bop, "I Punched Keanu Reeves," which ended up winning "Best Original Song" at the Chicago Indie Awards.
A Secret Love
"A Secret Love" is the only documentary to make this list. The Netflix film reveals a remarkable six-decade lesbian romance between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel. The project was directed by the couple's nephew, Chris Bolan. Donahue was a player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was famously depicted in the film "A League of Their Own." Donahue and Henschel kept their romance a secret from their families for most of their lives, but they eventually came out when they were older. "A Secret Love" follows them in their 90s as they grapple with decisions related to end-of-life care.
While there's a sadness that comes with watching people struggle in their elder years, "A Secret Love" proves that queer love has the power to last a lifetime. Donahue and Henschel began their romance in a time when gay couples were not welcome in society, and they even faced some backlash from their families in the present times. Despite all of that, their love persevered. The women were together for 72 years. While Donahue has since passed, it's hard to see the story told in "A Secret Love" as anything other than beautiful.
"A Secret Love" earned a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Documentary.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" became a smash hit when it was released on Netflix in 2018, and it's now considered the new gold standard for teen rom-coms. Based on Jenny Han's novel of the same name and directed by Susan Johnson, the film follows Lara Jean Song-Covey (Lana Condor) as she deals with the aftermath of her past and current crushes receiving her secret love letters in the mail. This includes her sister's newly ex-boyfriend, Josh (Israel Broussard), and her middle school crush, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).
Lara Jean doesn't want to mess up her friendship with Josh, and Peter wants to make his ex jealous, so the two decide to be in a fake relationship. In classic rom-com fashion, their fake feelings turn real. The movie works well thanks to its charming leads, especially Centineo. He turned Peter into an instant teen heartthrob, and the performance launched his career. The movie went on to win one of the most coveted awards in romance: the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" spawned two sequels, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" and "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," as well as a spin-off series titled "XO, Kitty" about Lara Jean's little sister, Kitty Song-Covey (Anna Cathcart).
Sleeping With Other People
"Sleeping With Other People" is a 2015 romantic comedy written and directed by Leslye Headland. When Lainey Dalton (Alison Brie) and Jake Harper (Jason Sudeikis) reconnect years after losing their virginity to each other in college, they become friends. Both have trouble with romantic relationships and decide to keep things platonic, but as their connection deepens, they realize they might be right for each other.
Headland's script is witty, emotional, and real. Brie and Sudeikis' characters are both relatable, and the actors manage to elevate the material with their comedic chops. The film feels like a modern-day "When Harry Met Sally," but with more sex and mental health struggles. Interestingly, Headlead didn't initially realize she was making a rom-com.
"I have to say it really didn't hit me until I watched the assembly," Headland revealed while promoting the film (via LA Times). "I called Jessica Elbaum, my producer, and I was like, 'It's a rom-com,' and she was like, 'Yeah, I know.' And I said, 'Nobody told me.' ... Once I embraced the fact that it was a rom-com, that's what it ended up becoming."
The supporting cast of "Sleeping With Other People" is also made up of some great players, including Adam Scott, Amanda Peet, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrea Savage, Adam Brody, and Natasha Lyonne.
Your Name Engraved Herein
"Your Name Engraved Herein" was released in 2020 and became the highest-grossing LGBTQ+ film in Taiwan's history. Directed by Kuang-Hui Liu, the film tells the story of two teen boys as they struggle with their feelings for each other in the wake of martial law ending in Taiwan in 1987. Structurally similar to "Moonlight," the film eventually reconnects the duo in the present day.
The movie stars Edward Chen as Chang Jia-han, AKA A-Han, and Jing-hua Tseng as Wang Po Te, AKA Birdy. Leon Dai and Jason Wang play the characters when they're older. Most of the film takes place in Taiwan in the 1980s, so being gay wasn't something that could be easily admitted. The film showcases the longing and heartache that come with not being able to express your feelings. While it's a sad film, there's a lovely hopefulness that shines through.
For decades, the Golden Horse Awards were considered the "Oscars of the Chinese-speaking world," but were boycotted by mainland China starting in 2019. However, they're still celebrated in Taiwan. In 2020, "Your Name Engraved Herein" received five Golden Horse Award nominations, winning Best Cinematography and Best Original Film Song.
Moonrise Kingdom
Wes Anderson's 2012 film, "Moonrise Kingdom," tells the sweet love story of two young outcasts. Sam Shakusky (Jared Gilman) is an orphan who leaves his Khaki Scout troupe camp to run away with Suzy Bishop (Kara Hayward), a girl he met at a church performance of "Noye's Fludde."
As a love story between two 12-year-olds, "Moonrise Kingdom" is incredibly sweet and wholesome. However, it doesn't shy away from the difficulties children often face. In fact, a heavy detail from "Moonrise Kingdom" came from Anderson's own life.
Like most of Anderson's films, "Moonrise Kingdom" features a stacked cast. In addition to the two young leads, it stars Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, and Harvey Keitel. The project was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," which translates to "something happens," was written and directed by Karan Johar. The 1998 Bollywood film begins when an eight-year-old girl named Anjali Khanna (Sana Saeed) reads a letter from her late mother, urging Anjali to help her father find love again. The letter explains the story of Anjali's father, Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh Khan), and his college best friend, Anjali Sharma (Kajol).
While in school, Rahul never realized that Anjali was in love with him, so he fell for his future wife, Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji). In the present day, the younger Anjali devises a plan to attend the summer camp where the older Anjali works. However, a wrench is thrown in her "Parent Trap" plan when it's revealed that the other Anjali is engaged. With a runtime of over three hours, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" never stops being a fun time. The musical numbers are joyous, the romance is cute, the fashion is outrageous, and the children are adorable.
Not only is "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" one of the best romance movies on Netflix, but it is also one of the best Bollywood movies on the streaming site. The movie had a major cultural impact and is considered a staple in Hindi cinema. "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" won eight Filmfare Awards, which are considered the Oscars of Bollywood. It earned Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.
Blue Jay
"Blue Jay" is a mumblecore film produced by Netflix and the Duplass brothers. The 2016 romantic drama was helmed by Alex Lehmann and stars Sarah Paulson and Mark Duplass, who also wrote the film. Paulson and Duplass play Amanda and Jim, former high school sweethearts who bump into each other in their hometown. They end up spending the day together, and their connection resurfaces, along with old wounds.
Like many mumblecore films, there's a compelling earnestness to "Blue Jay." The entire experience makes the audience feel as though they're intruding on intimate moments. Paulson and Duplass' performances shine within the unsaid. The film also features the late Clu Gulager in one of his last roles.
/Film previously spoke to Duplass about breaking into Hollywood, filming on iPhones, and the best advice for young filmmakers.
As Good As It Gets
"As Good As It Gets" is a classic romantic dramedy that was co-written and directed by James L. Brooks. The romance between Jack Nicholson's Melvin Udall and Helen Hunt's Carol Connelly is one of the most unique on this list. Melvin is a best-selling romance novelist who suffers from OCD and is extremely difficult to be around. He frequents the same restaurant, and Carol is the only server who tolerates him.
When Melvin's gay neighbour, Simon (Greg Kinnear), is attacked and put in the hospital, Melvin is forced to watch his dog. This helps Melvin open up and ultimately form a reluctant friendship with Simon. They eventually take a road trip and bring Carol along. As Mevlin grows as a person, so does his relationship with Carol. This leads to one of the most famous lines in romance history: "You make me want to be a better man."
While filming, Brooks put Nicholson in a frustrating position, but it worked out for the actor. The 1997 movie was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Nicholson and Hunt won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, marking the seventh and last time the two lead performance Oscars went to the same film.
She's Gotta Have It
"She's Gotta Have It" was the debut feature of legendary filmmaker Spike Lee. The 1986 romantic dramedy was written, directed, produced, and edited by Lee. He also co-starred in the film as Mars. The movie, which is mostly in black and white, follows Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns), an assertive and carefree young Brooklynite juggling three men.
While the central romances are what earn "She's Gotta Have It" a spot on this list, it's Lee's behind-the-scenes work that makes it magical. The film showcases the fact that Lee has always had a strong point of view, and his style shines through even with his minimal budget. Lee won the Award of the Youth, Foreign Film at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Best First Feature award at the Independent Spirit Awards.
In 2017, Lee adapted his debut film into a series for Netflix. DeWanda Wise took on the role of Nola Darling, and Lee helmed all 19 episodes.
Moulin Rouge!
"Moulin Rouge!" is one of the most beloved movie musicals of this century. Released in 2001, the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie used popular songs from different eras to tell the love story of Christian (Ewan McGregor), a penniless writer, who falls for Satine (Nicole Kidman), a cabaret actress and courtesan. Unfortunately, they must keep their love hidden while Satine is forced to be with the Duke (Richard Roxburgh), who is funding their original musical at the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris.
The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It took home the prizes for Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction- Set Direction. It also won three BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.
The movie nearly had a very different A-List lead in place of McGregor, but thankfully, it worked out the way it did. Both Kidman and McGregor gave wonderful performances, which is why the tragic love story of Christian and Satine remains a fan-favorite to this day. In fact, the legacy of "Moulin Rouge!" continued with a Broadway show of the same name. The production won 10 Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Musical.
Titanic
"Titanic" is considered to be one of the greatest films ever made, so it had to earn the number one spot on this list. James Cameron's 1997 film was a cultural phenomenon. It follows Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) as they fall in love on the doomed ship. The true story of the Titanic blended with this fictional romance makes the film one of the most epic – and tragic – love stories ever told.
Hollywood doubted "Titanic" in a huge way before its release, and they couldn't have been more wrong. The film won 11 Academy Awards, tying it with "Ben-Hur" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" for the films with the most Oscar wins. It's also the highest-grossing film to ever win Best Picture, and the first movie to reach $1 billion at the box office. It remained the top-grossing film worldwide until Cameron's film, "Avatar," was released in 2009.
2027 will mark 30 years since the release of "Titanic," and it's still a frequently discussed film. In fact, Cameron went to extreme lengths to prove an Internet theory wrong in 2023. While it's likely most people reading this list have already seen "Titanic," it's always worth revisiting. The love story of Jack and Rose is a tearjerker, but it's also thrilling and beautiful.