James Cameron Goes To Extreme Lengths To Prove That Jack Was Right Not To Get On That Door In Titanic

(To celebrate "Titanic" and its impending 25th-anniversary re-release, we've put together a week of explorations, inquires, and deep dives into James Cameron's box office-smashing disaster epic.)

One of the most infamous nitpicks in all of movie history concerns the door that Rose (Kate Winslet) floats on at the end of "Titanic," while Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) holds onto her hands from the water. Many have insisted over the years that there was definitely enough space on that door for both of them to get on it. Is Rose selfish for not giving Jack more space to climb up? Is Jack a clown for not taking advantage of his last chance of survival? 25 years later, director James Cameron has attempted to set the record straight, and he's come to a final, definitive conclusion: it's complicated.

In the upcoming National Geographic documentary "Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron," Cameron teams up with some scientists to test out some different strategies Jack and Rose could've used to survive. The first approach resulted in both characters being able to get onto the door, but with the effect of each of them being half-submerged in water. As shown in the film itself, the door isn't buoyant enough to easily support two people's weight.

The second approach resulted in both of them sitting upward on the boat, with their lower bodies submerged but their upper bodies safely in the air. "Out of the water, with violent shaking, was helping [Jack]," said Cameron. "And projecting it out, he could've made it. Pretty long, like hours." Except, the stunt actors were not physically exhausted like the characters in the film. When they factored that exhaustion in, Jack's survival was still possible, but not as long and less likely. "Jack might've lived," Cameron admitted, "but there's a lot of variables."