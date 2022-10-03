Entergalactic Filmmakers Hope The Movie Can Be A Beacon For New Storytelling In Adult Animation [Exclusive Interview]

"Entergalactic" started as a series before becoming this animated adult feature tied to Kid Cudi's album. How did it came to be, and how did you become attached to it?

Maurice Williams: I guess we should [start in] chronological order. Scott had gotten in contact with one of our executive producers, Kenya Barris, and he and I met with them, and we were talking about what you just described. How do you event-ize music drops? There've been attempts, whether you think of "Purple Rain," Beyonce's "Lemonade" or "Black Is King." Casey Musgraves, I know, just did one.

There are artists who have tried it, but it usually it always feels short, because it always feels like the music is driving this thing, and the story runs behind it, or it looks really cool, but "I don't really care what's going on." To Kenya's credit, he was like, "Well, the difference is that there's never character investment," because TV is the best form of character investment, right? So that's how we got in the TV pond. We're like, "Let's make these characters, who we really, really enjoy."

Then, once Scott was like, "Well, the story doesn't need to be about me, I want to make something that lives on its own," that's when you really get to this special thing, where it becomes a concept album release, or concept kind-of-thing. When you think about "Sgt. Pepper" or something like that, you create these characters that you can get behind and then [go] from there. I was really, really fortunate that Ian came on, and we started the writing process with Cudi... a couple of months later, Fletch came on, and it just snowballed into that thing. The story of "what it is" [specifically] is a different story, but you just kind of adapt.

Fletcher Moules: Yeah, that's just the process of making something, right? We had the scripts and we were storyboarding. I was working away with the board artists, and we were all editing the, I guess they were episodes, and then we were just making it feel right. [It's] the process of "what is this thing?" We ended up editing it down, finding the right story, finding the cadence we needed to be engaged with this whole story and our characters, and ended up [with] six 15-minute chapters, and we're like, "This is 90 minutes... well, what if we just did that?"