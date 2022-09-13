Entergalactic Trailer: Kid Cudi's Animated Series Looks Hip And Hypnotic

The last few months have been worrisome for lovers of animation, as streamers purge their animated offerings, including exclusive programming. Fortunately, all is not lost, as Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming "Entergalactic," a gorgeous original series from Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris. The animation style looks quite a bit like the revolutionary designs of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which is not only by design, but also a testament to the innovation of the animated medium. Every single frame looks like a work of art, and I guarantee whatever these animators were paid, it wasn't enough — this trailer is breathtaking.

Set in the bustling, magical NYC, "Entergalactic" is about an artist named Jabari (Scott Mescudi/Kid Cudi) who falls in love with his new neighbor, a photographer named Meadow (Jessica Williams). There's only one problem, Jabari just got out of a relationship with his ex Carmen (Laura Harrier) and his new apartment is supposed to be a fresh start toward bachelor living. As much as logic tells him not to immediately jump into a new relationship, it seems by the look of the trailer that Jabari and Meadow are going to be in an endless game of will-they, won't they, as he tries to find a balance between love, independence, and thriving in his new life.

In addition to Mescudi, Williams, and Harrier, the series also stars Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.