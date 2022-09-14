Why Arcane's Emmy Win Is Such An Ironic Comment On The State Of Netflix Animation

This year's Emmy season has come and gone, and amongst the historic wins for Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and Lee Jung-jae, Netflix also took home the statue for Best Animated Program for the very first time. The streaming giant has been nominated in the past for "Big Mouth" and "BoJack Horseman," but it was "Arcane" that finally brought home the gold, and made Netflix the first streamer to ever take home the award.

This year's category was absolutely stacked, with "Arcane" besting the already Emmy award-winning series "The Simpsons," "Bob's Burgers," and "Rick and Morty," as well as the Chadwick Boseman-voiced episode of "What If...?" for Disney+. "Arcane" co-creator Christian Linke accepted the award during the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, delivering a speech honoring the video game world that inspired the series:

"Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories so thanks to Netflix who believed in us from the beginning, thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP...and to all the people that have been with our game and 'League of Legends' for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now."

"Arcane" was more than deserving of the award, with the animation incorporating vividly complex textures, colors, and action sequences that have to be seen to be believed. Netflix's Emmy win helps legitimize the streamer's already remarkably impressive animation division in the eyes of the general public, which is ironic considering this win comes on the heels of Netflix disintegrating their animation department.