10 Worst Superhero TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

"Iron Fist" is only memorable for representing the first time Marvel Studios showed any sort of weakness. By the time it hit Netflix in 2017, the company's earliest and arguably sole total failure, "The Incredible Hulk" with Edward Norton, was so forgiven and forgotten that its canonicity was all but dismissed by a few scenes of Mark Ruffalo in "The Avengers." And as underwhelming as "Iron Man 2" and "Thor: The Dark World" were to many Marvel fans, they can really only be considered failures in comparison to what the studio had already proven themselves capable of. Neither were anywhere close to requiring a retcon, with "Avengers: Endgame" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" even revisiting the first "Thor" sequel.

This is all necessary to remind readers that, when the first reviews for "Iron Fist" started rolling in, it was a bit like seeing a god bleed. After the hat trick of streaming hits in the first seasons of "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and "Luke Cage," Marvel and Netflix gave us the final piece of its ill-fated "Defenders" puzzle in the form of a dull, derivative corporate drama about a boring billionaire who speaks and fights like Steven Seagal.

We can't put all the blame on Finn Jones for making Danny Rand such a boring protagonist though. Aside from the eye-roll-inducing white-guy-obsessed-with-"eastern-mysticism" dialogue and the slappy-throwy pseudo-martial arts, the series is so unimaginative in its writing, direction, and even cinematography that it comes across as a pale imitation of the 1st season of The CW's "Arrow." "Iron Fist" improved significantly in its second outing — even so, and despite Jones' understandable desire to redeem himself, we have no interest in seeing this version of the character ever again.