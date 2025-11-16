Why Stan Lee Despised Marvel's 1970s Live-Action Spider-Man Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not only has Spider-Man long since proven his worth as one of the best comic book characters of all time, he's also transcended the genre to become a pop culture legend. Like most characters of that magnitude, the web-slinger lends himself to constant reinterpretation, as evidenced by the multitude of films and TV shows that have imagined and reimagined the character over the years. One particular forgotten live-action interpretation of Spider-Man, however, didn't go down well with his co-creator Stan Lee, who found this particular take on his material to be "juvenile" and unfaithful to his original vision.

In September 1977, CBS debuted its "The Amazing Spider-Man" live-action series and seemed to have a hit on its hands. The show was a ratings success but proved to be short-lived and completely failed to gain Lee's support. In a 2004 interview with the Television Academy, Lee explained that he was "very unhappy" with the series, adding, "Very often, people will take a novel, let's say, and bring it to the screen [...] and they will leave out the one element, the one quality that made the novel a best-seller." Evidently, Lee — who passed away in 2018 at the age of 95 — saw that exact problem occur with "The Amazing Spider-Man," with the comic book legend adding, "I felt the people who did the live-action series left out the very elements that made the comic book popular."

What were those elements? Well, if anyone should know, it's Lee, seeing as he made sure to imbue his own tales of the web-slinger with humanity and humor — both of which he felt were absent from the CBS series. "They left out the humor," he clarified. "They left out the human interest and personality and playing up characterizations and personal problems."