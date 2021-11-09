The Spider-Man And Hulk '70s TV Show Stars Wanted To Do A Crossover

We live in an era lousy (and I mean that lovingly) with superhero crossovers on screen. From The CW's ArrowVerse on the TV side, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we see superheroes interacting so frequently these days it's easy to take for granted that, back in the '70s, it was nearly unheard of. But Nicholas Hammond, who starred as Peter Parker in the short-lived "The Amazing Spider-Man" TV show, tried to make it happen. Specifically, he wanted to see Spider-Man meet Hulk from "The Incredible Hulk."

Hammond recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his time in the suit for the CBS show, which ran for just 13 episodes between 1977 and 1979. That was right around the same time that Bill Bixby was playing Bruce Banner alongside Lou Ferrigno's Hulk on "The Incredible Hulk," also on CBS. Hammond revealed during the interview that they were pals and discussed the prospect of a crossover.

"We talked about crossing the TV series, making a two-parter about Spider-Man and the Hulk joining forces. But it never got past the stage of two actors talking at the end of the day over a beer."

Considering we got a Thor appearance in the made-for-TV movie "The Incredible Hulk Returns," something like this could have been possible. Unfortunately, it will only ever exist in the land of what could have been.