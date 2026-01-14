Star Wars: Every Member Of The High Jedi Council Explained

While the Jedi Order reigns as the premier peacekeeping force for the Galactic Republic, the organization of Force sensitive warriors is led by the High Jedi Council. Based out of the Jedi Temple on the planet Coruscant, the council is composed of the strongest Jedi in "Star Wars" at the time. Existing within the galaxy for millennia, the council is scattered during "Revenge of the Sith" and the subsequent Jedi Purge following the rise of the Galactic Empire. Even given their tragic fate, the High Jedi Council informs much of the course of the "Star Wars" movies, particularly during the cataclysmic Clone Wars.

As with most of the franchise, many of the backstories behind the members of the council are linked to the expanded universe branching from the films. Though the makeup of the council changes regularly, we're going to highlight the most prominent members of the leadership organization during the prequel era (which began with "The Phantom Menace") Here is every major member in the High Jedi Council in "Star Wars" explained, given their canonical legacy to the franchise.