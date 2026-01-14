Star Wars: Every Member Of The High Jedi Council Explained
While the Jedi Order reigns as the premier peacekeeping force for the Galactic Republic, the organization of Force sensitive warriors is led by the High Jedi Council. Based out of the Jedi Temple on the planet Coruscant, the council is composed of the strongest Jedi in "Star Wars" at the time. Existing within the galaxy for millennia, the council is scattered during "Revenge of the Sith" and the subsequent Jedi Purge following the rise of the Galactic Empire. Even given their tragic fate, the High Jedi Council informs much of the course of the "Star Wars" movies, particularly during the cataclysmic Clone Wars.
As with most of the franchise, many of the backstories behind the members of the council are linked to the expanded universe branching from the films. Though the makeup of the council changes regularly, we're going to highlight the most prominent members of the leadership organization during the prequel era (which began with "The Phantom Menace") Here is every major member in the High Jedi Council in "Star Wars" explained, given their canonical legacy to the franchise.
History of the High Jedi Council
According to the expanded universe material, the High Jedi Council was founded approximately 25,000 years before the events of "A New Hope." This makes the leadership body roughly as old as the Jedi Order itself, with the group providing leadership to the Jedi Knights and their apprentices. Initially, the High Jedi Council was based out of Ossus and Alderaan, as cited in 2015's "Jedi Master Magazine" #1. When the Galactic Republic moved its headquarters to Coruscant, the High Jedi Council similarly moved its base of operations to the planet at the Jedi Temple.
The "Star Wars" High Republic era is seen in "The Acolyte," along with glimpses of the High Jedi Council from this period. It is this ruling body that denounces the actions of Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) as having drifted from the Jedi Order's principles. The Disney+ series takes place approximately 132 years before the events of "A New Hope" and maintains a lot of the council's usual traditions. This includes limiting membership to the leadership organization to 12 members, each one a Jedi Master.
Yoda
When it comes to Jedi Masters, it doesn't get much more definitive than Yoda (Frank Oz), one of the most senior members on the council during the prequel era. So much about the character is still shrouded in mystery, from which Jedi Master trained Yoda to what the name of his species is. This race appears to be naturally gifted with a strong connection to the Force and with longer lifespans. Yoda is already centuries old during "The Phantom Menace" and made a thrilling cameo at the conclusion to "The Acolyte," long, long before the prequels.
Yoda is both very wise and incredibly adept with both lightsaber combat and using various Force powers, even in his older age. Serving as a mentor to the Padawans when they begin their training as younglings, Yoda has also taught Count Dooku (Christopher Lee). Following the Jedi Purge, Yoda is among the few members of the Jedi Council still alive by the time of "A New Hope." Though Yoda passes away from old age in "Return of the Jedi," he continues to offer words of wisdom as a Force ghost to his final apprentice, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).
Mace Windu
The most revered human member of the High Jedi Council is Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). Debuting in "The Phantom Menace," Windu is a particularly discerning figure on the council, wary of more reckless Jedi like Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Despite their differences in demeanors, Windu and Yoda work quite well in tandem and make major decisions as they lead the council. This proves key to the Jedi's prominent involvement during the Clone Wars, with Windu often directly leading armies on the battlefield as a combatant.
Windu can certainly back up his authoritative persona as one of the best lightsaber fighters in the Jedi Order. He's often seen diving into action with his signature purple lightsaber, using a fighting style that draws from the dark side of the Force without succumbing to it. Though Windu was capable of besting Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) in a duel, something even Yoda couldn't do, he was gravely injured by Anakin and blasted by Sidious' Force lightning. Both Samuel L. Jackson and George Lucas think Mace Windu is still alive, so maybe fans haven't seen the last of this Jedi Master.
Ki-Adi-Mundi
Another Jedi Council cameo in "The Acolyte" goes to Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi (Derek Arnold) as he investigates the Jedi murders in the series. As a member of the Cerean species, Ki-Adi-Mundi is capable of surviving for centuries and is much older during the prequel era. Played in the prequel movies by Silas Carson, the Cerean has become a respected member of the council by the time of "The Phantom Menace." In this role, the venerable Jedi Master's talents with a lightsaber and connection to the Force are seen along with his leadership skills.
Ki-Adi-Mundi is also a major combatant during the subsequent Clone Wars, participating in the conflict as early as the Battle of Geonosis. The Jedi Master's willingness to fight on the frontline ultimately and inadvertently informed his eventual demise in "Revenge of the Sith." Leading a company of Clone Troopers against the Separatists on Mygeeto, Ki-Adi-Mundi is caught off-guard when Order 66 is issued. Responding to their programming, the Clone Troopers gun down Ki-Adi-Mundi before he can fully fathom what turned his army against him.
Plo Koon
One of the Kel Dor species, Plo Koon is another prominent Jedi Master during the prequel era. Because of his species' unique physiology, Plo Koon has to constantly wear a protective breathing apparatus to safely breathe in most environments comfortable to humans. In the movies, the masked Jedi Master is killed by Clone Trooper-piloted starfighters when Order 66 is issued. The animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" gives Plo Koon a larger role in the franchise, with the character voiced by James Arnold Taylor.
Though it's rarely seen in the prequel films themselves, Plo Koon is reputedly one of the best pilots and lightsaber wielders in the Jedi Order. The respected warrior gained his spot on the council succeeding his late mentor Tyvokka, as mentioned on his 2015 Topps trading card. Despite his prodigious skills and leadership position, however, Plo Koon was known for his public humility. A "Star Wars" character that deserves his own movie or show, Plo Koon is reportedly a personal favorite of current Lucasfilm creative head honcho Dave Filoni.
Kit Fisto
After council member Coleman Trebor is killed during the Battle of Geonosis, his vacant seat is filled by Kit Fisto. A Nautolan from the aquatic planet Glee Anselm, Fisto is one of the strongest swimmers in the Jedi Order. This skill comes in handy during "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," with the character voiced by Phil LaMarr in the animated series. Fisto is recognizable thanks to his large dark eyes and green skin, which forms a dreadlock-like set of tentacles from his head.
While possessing a striking visual design, Kit Fisto is portrayed badly in the "Star Wars" films but pretty well everywhere else in the expanded universe. In the movies, Fisto appears briefly during the Battle of the Geonosis in "Attack of the Clones" before being killed in "Revenge of the Sith." The latter film has him cut down by Darth Sidious without a visible amount of effort on the Sith Lord's part. But despite his laughable death in the prequel movies, Kit Fisto has earned his fair share of fans, and real ones know how impressive he truly is.
Shaak Ti
Shaak Ti is the forgotten first female Jedi of the "Star Wars" franchise, having appeared in the non-canonical 2003 animated mini-episode series "Star Wars: Clone Wars." A Togruta Jedi Master from the planet Shili, Shaak Ti made her debut among the council in "Attack of the Clones," joining her fellow Jedi in the Battle of Geonosis. Ti later played a more active role in the computer-animated TV show "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," where she oversaw production of the clone army on Kamino. Voiced by Grey DeLisle in the series, Ti defended the Republic throughout the Clone Wars before being murdered by Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) during his attack on the Jedi Temple.
Though she doesn't get enough credit for it, Shaak Ti is one of the most skilled warriors in the Jedi Order and survived for most of the Clone Wars. She is also highly attuned to the Force, seen in deep meditation at certain moments of the "Clone Wars" series, honing her connection to it. Through her Togruta heritage, Ti is also one of the most visually distinct members of the High Jedi Council. One of the most underrated Jedi in the Star Wars Universe, Shaak Ti was a respected figure in the Order before her demise.
Depa Billaba
Another Jedi Master present during the prequel trilogy is Depa Billaba (Dipika O'Neill Joti), appearing in both "The Phantom Menace" and "Attack of the Clones." Though absent from the Battle of Geonosis, Billaba plays a major role for the remainder of the Clone Wars as an active combatant and military leader. Towards the end of the war, Billaba ultimately takes on Caleb Dume (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) as her Padawan, educating him in the Force and how to wield his lightsaber. Depicted in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels," Billaba is played by Archie Panjabi, with the show also revealing her tragic fate.
Flashbacks and ancillary material reveal Billaba leading her army of Clone Troopers against the Separatists on the planet Kaller when Order 66 is issued. Urging her apprentice to flee from the scene, Billaba is betrayed and overwhelmed by her own unit, leaving Caleb to watch in horror as she's killed. Depa Billaba's legacy lives on through Caleb, who takes on the assumed name of Kanan Jarrus to avoid the Jedi Purge. Depa Billaba and Kanan Jarrus later make cameos in "Tales of the Jedi," with the anthology series depicting them silently observing Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her own Jedi training.
Saesee Tiin
Another visually striking member of the High Jedi Council is Saesee Tiin, an Iktotchi Jedi Master distinguishable by his two downward-facing horns at the side of his face. First seen with the Jedi Council in "The Phantom Menace," Tiin actually appears in all three movies of the prequel trilogy. He can even be seen alongside Kit Fisto for part of the Battle of Geonosis, sporting a green lightsaber. Later, in "Revenge of the Sith," Tiin and Fisto are both killed during their ill-fated confrontation against Darth Sidious led by Mace Windu.
Like many of the characters in this article, Saesee Tiin really gets the chance to shine outside of the movies, including in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." In the computer-animated series, Tiin is voiced by Dee Bradley Baker and plays a pivotal role in the Battles of Lola Sayu and Mon Cala. After a bombing at the Jedi Temple during the war, Tiin votes to expel Ahsoka Tano over suspicions surrounding the incident, though she is later exonerated. One of the sterner members of the High Jedi Council, Saesee Tiin was a fixture on the leadership organization until his untimely death.
Adi Gallia
One of the few female members of the High Jedi Council during the prequel era is Adi Gallia (Gin Clarke). A Tholothian Jedi Master, Gallia maintains a largely humanoid appearance apart from her species' distinctive flat tendrils sprouting from her head. Gallia is seen during "The Phantom Menace," including attending the funeral of Qui-Gon Jinn and the victory parade on Naboo. Gallia also leads the Grand Army of the Republic during the Battle of Geonosis from space, piloting a starfighter that combats retreating Separatist forces rather than fighting on the ground.
Gallia is played by Angelique Perrin in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," with her role expanded from the movies. Throughout the series, Gallia has several encounters with General Grievous (Matthew Wood) before being killed in a duel against the villainous Savage Opress (Clancy Brown). Gallia's place on the council is then taken by her cousin Stass Allie (Lily Nyamwasa), who is subsequently killed by her Clone Trooper comrades when Order 66 is enacted. A close associate to the senior members of the Jedi Council, Adi Gallia is a respected Jedi Master unafraid of facing the galaxy's greatest evils.
Yaddle
Yaddle is a Jedi Master briefly seen with the rest of the High Jedi Council in "The Phantom Menace." A female member of Yoda's species, ancillary material has Yaddle joining the Jedi Order during the High Republic era, centuries before the prequel movies. Sometime between this period and "Episode I," Yaddle is granted the rank of Jedi Master and is inducted into the council. The animated anthology series "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" gives Yaddle a pivotal but tragic role within the prequel era.
In the episode "The Sith Lord," Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard) follows Count Dooku (Corey Burton) after correctly suspecting him of working with the Sith. Upon unsuccessfully trying to convince Dooku to reject his new master and path, Yaddle is killed by him under orders from Sidious, as Dooku embraces his title of Darth Tyranus. The episode takes place between "The Phantom Menace" and "Attack of the Clones," revealing Dooku's role in the latter film's underlying mystery. Yaddle has become something of a meme and a legend, a throwaway "Episode I" character who took on a life of her own.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
The last Jedi given the rank of Master as they joined the High Jedi Council was Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). A human who trained directly under Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan becomes a Jedi Knight shortly after avenging his mentor by defeating Darth Maul (Ray Park). Immediately after his promotion, Obi-Wan honors Qui-Gon's dying wish by taking on Anakin as his apprentice. The two form a close bond and friendship during their time together, though it could prove tempestuous even before Anakin embraced the dark side.
Obi-Wan was a pivotal figure during the Clone Wars, including killing the notorious Separatist leader General Grievous. After defeating Anakin following his descent to the dark side, Obi-Wan goes into hiding on Tatooine. There, he secretly observes Luke Skywalker grow up. After resurfacing in his own eponymous Disney+ series, which George Lucas loved due to it connecting the original and prequel "Star Wars" trilogies, Obi-Wan briefly mentors an adult Luke. Facing Darth Vader one final time, the elder Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) willingly allows himself to be struck down and become one with the Force in "A New Hope."
Anakin Skywalker
A political appointee to the High Jedi Council by Chancellor Palpatine, Anakin was furious when he was not granted the rank of Jedi Master with his ascension. Anakin was a major figure throughout the Clone Wars, though this lack of recognition was more fueled by Mace Windu's rightful distrust of Palpatine's agenda. The rest of the council try to position Anakin to secretly spy on Palpatine accordingly, unaware of the Chancellor's deep influence on him. This backfires when Anakin joins the dark side, becoming the Sith Lord Darth Vader in service to Darth Sidious.
To be sure, Anakin's tenure on the High Jedi Council is one of the briefest in the history of the Jedi Order. Though the exact passage of time hasn't been canonically detailed, the events of "Revenge of the Sith" place it at days or weeks at most prior to the Jedi Purge. In defense of Anakin Skywalker and his unjust maligning, his frustrations with the Jedi have some visibly justifiable basis. This, of course, doesn't excuse nearly wiping out the Jedi Order, but Anakin has always been a complex figure within the franchise, with his place on the council heightening those complexities.
Other members of the High Jedi Council
Of course, a single article can't cover every single member of the High Jedi Council from the prequel era. The membership of the leadership council is constantly in a state of flux throughout the movies, especially once the Clone Wars begin to take a toll. As per most of the franchise's expanded universe, each of these characters have their own extensive backstories explored by ancillary material. For the purposes of this article, then, we've just been focusing on the prequel era council members that played a relatively prominent role in the canonical story.
Other council members from the prequel era include Eeth Koth, Even Piell, Coleman Kcaj, Agen Kolar, Coleman Trebor, Oppo Rancisis, and Yarael Poof. Many of these characters are killed either during the Clone Wars or the subsequent Jedi Purge led by Darth Vader and his Sith Inquisitors. Like other characters mentioned in this article, several of these characters factor into "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" but not quite to the same degree. Hailing from different planets and species throughout the galaxy, the High Jedi Council provides a diverse glimpse into the breadth of the Star Wars Universe.