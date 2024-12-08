Which Jedi Master Trained Yoda? Everything We Know From Star Wars Lore

Unfortunately, when it comes to cold hard facts about Yoda's past, there are precious few, if any. We know approximately when he was born, and that's about it. What planet is he from? A mystery. What's the name of his species? "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was famously tight-lipped about it. Who was his master? We have hints, but we also know that "the Jedi master who instructed me," as Obi-Wan tells Luke in "The Empire Strikes Back," can mean a lot of things. Until the release of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" in 1999, many thought that meant Obi-Wan Kenobi was solely instructed by Yoda, so it came as a shock to find that Qui-Gon Jinn was his master. And it wasn't until "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" that we found out Yoda and other Jedi Masters can be responsible for other parts of a youngling's education, like the children shown receiving lightsaber instruction from Yoda in that movie. The spare bits we've heard about Yoda's master in the lore, like everything else in "Star Wars," might depend greatly on our own point of view.

All of this is to say that what we know for sure is ... almost nothing.