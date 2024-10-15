A New Star Wars Book Reveals An Intriguing Mystery Sparked By Qui-Gon Jinn's Death

There will be spoilers for "Star Wars: Mace Windu – The Glass Abyss" by Steven Barnes in this article.

The latest novel to come from the "Star Wars" universe is "Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss" by Steven Barnes, and it offers a window into one of the most powerful and enigmatic Jedi on the Jedi council and sets him on a noir-style adventure sparked by the death of Qui-Gon Jinn.

Beginning at the tail end of "The Phantom Menace," Mace Windu receives a posthumous message and a request from his now deceased friend and dejarik buddy, Qui-Gon Jinn. The late Jedi has asked him to complete a mission he was unable to on a distant planet. Mace has very little idea what he's getting into, and after some counsel from Master Yoda, finds himself on a planet in the Outer Rim called Metagos. It's known to some as the Glass Abyss. It's a bizarre world where the sun is pumping out harmful radiation and driven everyone underground.

Because of this sudden exodus to the underground parts of the world, two competing groups of gangsters have been able to take over the world. Qui-Gon had promised to bring balance to the planet, but his untimely demise left him unable to do so. Mace Windu is forced to learn about the planet and finish the job for him, but it's a more difficult job than Mace feels prepared for.

