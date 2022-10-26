A Certain Star Wars Rebels Character Makes A Cameo In Tales Of The Jedi

Kanan Jarrus, the character played by Freddie Prinze, Jr. on both "Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch", plays a pivotal role in the "Star Wars" galaxy. But before he became a Padawan, he was raised as a Jedi Youngling inside the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. As a youngling, his name was Caleb Dume — he wouldn't take the name of Kanan Jarrus until he escaped the Empire after the great purge. In "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," as well as the 12-issue comic series "Star Wars: Kanan," we see how he was able to escape those devastating events, but in "Practice Makes Perfect," we see a much more idyllic time for the young Jedi. Caleb is chosen as a Jedi Padawan by Depa Billaba very late in the Clone Wars, so this appearance is them doing some sort of instruction prior to that event, which is chronicled in a variety of places, including those Marvel comics and Jonathan Jackson Miller's novel "Star Wars: A New Dawn."

For this moment, though, all the peril of the wars, present and future, are but a distant echo from the safety of Coruscant and the Jedi Temple. Although young Caleb seems happy here in this moment, watching Padawan Ahsoka Tano test against training remotes, Caleb definitely has many trying times ahead.

All six episodes of "Tales of the Jedi" are now streaming on Disney+.