A Certain Star Wars Rebels Character Makes A Cameo In Tales Of The Jedi
This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.
Life in the Jedi Temple is hectic. Younglings, padawans, masters, and apprentices are constantly moving about and there is no telling who one will run into there. In the new animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," there are many scenes in the Jedi Temple and cameos from a number of Jedi. Mace Windu finds himself elevated to a position on the Jedi Council. Count Dooku has a dangerous encounter with Jedi Master Yaddle. Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and many other notable Jedi make minor appearances.
But there's one that is almost a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. If you look closely in "Practice Makes Perfect," the fifth episode of "Tales of the Jedi," you'll notice a Jedi youngling and the Jedi who would eventually become his master lingering in the background, watching Ahsoka pass her test. This is Caleb Dume and Master Depa Billaba. For those who know, Caleb Dume is the name originally given to none other than Kanan Jarrus. Kanan is, of course, one of the lead characters from "Star Wars Rebels."
The cowboy Jedi as a child
Kanan Jarrus, the character played by Freddie Prinze, Jr. on both "Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch", plays a pivotal role in the "Star Wars" galaxy. But before he became a Padawan, he was raised as a Jedi Youngling inside the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. As a youngling, his name was Caleb Dume — he wouldn't take the name of Kanan Jarrus until he escaped the Empire after the great purge. In "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," as well as the 12-issue comic series "Star Wars: Kanan," we see how he was able to escape those devastating events, but in "Practice Makes Perfect," we see a much more idyllic time for the young Jedi. Caleb is chosen as a Jedi Padawan by Depa Billaba very late in the Clone Wars, so this appearance is them doing some sort of instruction prior to that event, which is chronicled in a variety of places, including those Marvel comics and Jonathan Jackson Miller's novel "Star Wars: A New Dawn."
For this moment, though, all the peril of the wars, present and future, are but a distant echo from the safety of Coruscant and the Jedi Temple. Although young Caleb seems happy here in this moment, watching Padawan Ahsoka Tano test against training remotes, Caleb definitely has many trying times ahead.
All six episodes of "Tales of the Jedi" are now streaming on Disney+.