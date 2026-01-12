15 Shows Like One Tree Hill Fans Can Binge-Watch Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To paraphrase Karen (Moira Kelly), there's only one Tree Hill, and it aired on the WB from 2003 to 2012. Though far from the only popular teen show of the era, "One Tree Hill" featured several elements that made it stand out from the crowd. For starters, the focus on brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty), caught up in a Shakespearean drama involving opposing destinies, gave the show a compellingly theatrical angle. It was also a riveting sports drama, and unlike many shows of its ilk, followed its characters into adulthood.

Of course, that doesn't mean "One Tree Hill" is in a league of its own when it comes to television shows. There have been plenty of shows with small-town drama, complicated family dynamics, the highs and lows of high school sports, adolescent love triangles, and many of those fall into that wonderful late '90s/early 2000s sweet spot of teen TV.

Check out these shows like "One Tree Hill" for your next binge-watch.