The Love Triangle On The Summer I Turned Pretty Raises Some Pretty Weird Questions - Here's Why

Love triangles are, at this point, an essential part of young adult pop culture. "The Hunger Games" features a dystopian love triangle, "Twilight" has a supernatural love triangle, and "The Summer I Turned Pretty," Jenny Han's book series that was adapted into a hit series for Amazon Prime Video, centers around a love triangle that keeps it in the family, so to speak.

Before I go further, I need to make one thing abundantly clear. This isn't a "Game of Thrones" thing, or even a "House of the Dragon" thing. None of the three characters in this love triangle — specifically, Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno) — are actually related to each other. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, the love story is still ... weird. Why? Before Belly "turns pretty," as the show's title clearly tells us, she has a very platonic, sibling-adjacent relationship with both Conrad and Jeremiah, due to the fact that Belly and her mom Laurel Park (Jackie Chung) always spend their summers at the Fisher family beach house in the fictional Northeastern town of Cousins Beach with the boys and their mother Susannah (Rachel Blanchard). As a result, when Belly, again, "turns pretty" — Lola Tung is already extremely gorgeous, so in this universe, that basically just means she gets her braces off and stops wearing backwards baseball caps and overalls — both boys notice, fulfilling the rom-com trope when a guy sees a girl take off her glasses and realizes she's actually beautiful. This time, though, two guys realize Belly is actually beautiful.

This only gets weirder when, throughout "The Summer I Turned Pretty," Belly basically only dates either Jeremiah or Conrad, as if no other boys have ever existed in the world. (When Belly's eventual college roommate Anika, played by Sofia Bryant, realizes Belly has only ever "been with" two guys and they're brothers, she is appropriately baffled.) So what's the full story of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah on "The Summer I Turned Pretty?"