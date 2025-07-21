15 TV Shows That Were Revived After Getting Canceled

Television can be a very fickle mistress. Just when you're getting into a show, the powers that be come out of nowhere and cancel it — it happens all the time. But while there are plenty of shows that were stricken from the air far too early (check out the most controversial TV show cancellations ever), others have gotten an unexpected reprieve. Because you see, these days a show can't really be considered beyond salvation until all of its actors are dead. Whether they're saved by a rival network, resurrected years later due to fan outcry, or a cancellation order was reversed simply because network execs took the time to reconsider, more shows than you realize have been brought back from the brink of annihilation.

Sure, sometimes these renewals were a mere stay of execution, squeezing out one more season before the show was cancelled again, this time for good. But other times, they rescue a program that, with a few extra years to make an impact with audiences, would go on to become a bona fide classic. Here are some of the most notable shows that were saved after cancellation.