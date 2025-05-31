How Lost Star Matthew Fox Really Feels About That Divisive Series Finale
It has been roughly 15 years since "Lost" aired its final episode, but the conclusion of Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse's fantastical island drama continues to puzzle and divide fans. One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the "Lost" series finale is that the characters were dead all along, with the island serving as some sort of Purgatory for its inhabitants. It's more complicated than that ... though the afterlife is part of it, but not for every character. Still, Matthew Fox, who played the good doctor Jack Shephard in the series, believes that the finale was always intended to be a head-scratcher.
Speaking to The Independent, Fox addressed some viewers' criticisms of the finale, which mainly stem from dissatisfaction over Lindelof and Cuse's refusal to explain all of the show's weird mysteries. In his own words:
"That was clearly Damon Lindelof's intention. He wanted it to be something that could be interpreted by every single person's relationship with the show. The people that were frustrated by the fact they weren't given the answers to why there was a polar bear on the island are missing the point a little bit."
Fox added that it would have been impossible to explain all of the show's mysteries in the finale, given that there were so many of them. However, he also claimed that Lindelof probably wanted to keep some of these secrets close to the vest, allowing viewers to draw their own conclusions. That said, the ambiguity is why some viewers find the "Lost" finale to be perfect, and Fox thinks that the show will continue finding fans for years to come.
Why Matthew Fox thinks Lost will continue to find fans
Several "Lost" cast and crew members have made their thoughts known about the finale in the years since the show has ended and they've had time to reflect on it. Echoing the sentiments of the show's fanbase, some of the series' actors have admitted that it caught them off-guard, with Carlton Cuse having claimed that he regrets certain creative decisions. Regardless of people's views on the last episode, however, Matthew Fox believes that the entire series is strong, and it remains fresh after all of these years. As he told The Independent:
"I do think it's a show that will stand up over time. Considering where it takes place and what it's really about philosophically, it feels like it doesn't get dated quickly. I'm so grateful to have had the experience. It was great and I'm glad people are still finding it."
"Lost" explores themes like faith, existentialism, free will, and good and evil, which are universal concepts that resonate with everyone to some degree — and maybe this aspect of the series will ensure that it has evergreen qualities. The Smoke Monsters, polar bears, and other weird elements also bring a sense of uniqueness to the story that make it an island (pun intended) unto itself, and audiences will always be drawn toward originality. It remains to be seen if the sci-fi drama will stand the test of time in the long run, but the fact it's still being debated in the year 2025 suggests that it's a show with staying power.