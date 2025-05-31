How Lost Star Matthew Fox Really Feels About That Divisive Series Finale

It has been roughly 15 years since "Lost" aired its final episode, but the conclusion of Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse's fantastical island drama continues to puzzle and divide fans. One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the "Lost" series finale is that the characters were dead all along, with the island serving as some sort of Purgatory for its inhabitants. It's more complicated than that ... though the afterlife is part of it, but not for every character. Still, Matthew Fox, who played the good doctor Jack Shephard in the series, believes that the finale was always intended to be a head-scratcher.

Speaking to The Independent, Fox addressed some viewers' criticisms of the finale, which mainly stem from dissatisfaction over Lindelof and Cuse's refusal to explain all of the show's weird mysteries. In his own words:

"That was clearly Damon Lindelof's intention. He wanted it to be something that could be interpreted by every single person's relationship with the show. The people that were frustrated by the fact they weren't given the answers to why there was a polar bear on the island are missing the point a little bit."

Fox added that it would have been impossible to explain all of the show's mysteries in the finale, given that there were so many of them. However, he also claimed that Lindelof probably wanted to keep some of these secrets close to the vest, allowing viewers to draw their own conclusions. That said, the ambiguity is why some viewers find the "Lost" finale to be perfect, and Fox thinks that the show will continue finding fans for years to come.