5 Directors Who Could Take Over The Avatar Franchise From James Cameron

James Cameron is going to continue making his "Avatar" movies until humanity actually perfects interstellar travel and finds our own Pandora to ruthlessly colonize and exploit. Probably. Unless he doesn't. That's the thing about the famous filmmaker whom fans (or is it just me?) endearingly refer to as "Big Jim" or "Jimmy C" — just when we think we've figured him out, he does something completely unexpected next. Developing an atomic bomb movie told from the Japanese perspective as a response to Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer"? Go with God. Sharing a co-director credit with Billie Eilish on her upcoming concert movie? Sure, why not!

All of this is to say that, following the predictable success of "Fire & Ash," not a single person would be surprised to see Cameron once again jump behind the camera on "Avatar 4" ... but what if he doesn't? The writer/director has previously gone on record with the idea of possibly not directing the fourth and fifth movies to allow someone else to take the reins. As difficult as that is to imagine, considering how every frame of this franchise feels like the product of one man's endless fascinations, stranger things have definitely happened before. Would we rather have this blockbuster epic remain in the hands of the visionary who conjured it up in the first place? Of course. But as we await word on the future of the sci-fi series, perhaps it's worth considering the potential of an "Avatar" CE (Cameron Era) and "Avatar" ACE (After Cameron Era).

So, in this hypothetical scenario, who might be the one to take over? We've compiled a mix of the most logical candidates, dream scenarios, and maybe a dark horse or two. Never bet against Cameron, as the refrain goes, but don't doubt our magic 8 ball, either.