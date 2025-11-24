James Cameron Quietly Co-Directed A Non-Avatar Movie Coming Out In 2026

James Cameron is a man of many talents. He's a phenomenal director with a very successful career, he's a deep-sea explorer and a maverick, and he's a man of endless imagination when it comes to weird little creatures in space. Cameron has given us many spectacular films across a variety of genres, but for better or worse, he's spent the past two decades working on a single universe, devoting his time to the "Avatar" franchise and the world of Pandora. Though it's clear Cameron continues to use Pandora as a sandbox for his various interests, the filmmaker also mourns the movies he won't be able to make because he's so busy with "Avatar."

Well, it seems Cameron decided to do something about that, because next year, he's delivering his first non-"Avatar" or non-submarine film since 1997: He's co-directing a Billie Eilish concert film with Eilish herself. According to a press release from Paramount Pictures, the studio is releasing "Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)," which was shot during a few nights of Eilish's sold-out world tour, and the concert film will debut on March 20, 2026.

The fact that this is in 3D is interesting, and also not especially surprising considering this is Cameron we're talking about. There will surely be plenty of speculation as to why this is the exact project Cameron decided to co-direct (and how involved he was in the directing), but we're wondering if Cameron is ready to start imagining a future beyond the one he's created in the "Avatar" movies.