James Cameron's New Horror Movie Announcement Has Us Asking One Question

If there's one lesson we've learned over the course of the last 40-odd years of cinema, it's to never bet against James Cameron. There were bets against him when the maverick filmmaker took on the "Titanic," and again when he insisted on building the imaginative and lush alien world of "Avatar" a decade later. In both instances, Cameron's ventures not only succeeded, but made him a king of Hollywood cinema.

"Avatar" is currently two movies deep into a planned five-movie saga, but now it looks like Cameron will be taking a detour after "Avatar: Fire and Ash." As the filmmaker himself announced in a press release via his Facebook page today, Cameron's company, Lightstorm Entertainment, has acquired the rights to author Joe Abercrombie's latest novel, "The Devils." That novel was literally just published on May 13, but it's already built up quite a bit of buzz, even leaving Cameron's interest aside. Abercrombie is one of the most popular fantasy novelists working today, with his "First Law" and "Age of Madness" novels becoming bestsellers. Cameron describes "The Devils" in his own words as a "sharply witty horror adventure" and an "epic battle between good and evil except most of the time you can't tell which is which," claiming that the novel is Abercrombie "in absolute peak form."

It's clear that both Abercrombie fans and Cameron are super excited about "The Devils," which sounds like a horror-fantasy mashup story in the vein of "Constantine," Clive Barker, or this year's "In the Lost Lands." For his part, Cameron states that he'll be co-writing the script for a film version with Abercrombie, and of course this film will be produced by Lightstorm. The question on our minds now, of course, is the same one that the press release goes out of its way to not answer: will Cameron direct the movie adaptation of "The Devils," and if so, what does that mean for "Avatar 4"?