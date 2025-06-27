James Cameron's Biggest Issue With Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
It has been almost 30 years since James Cameron made a feature film that wasn't set in the world of Pandora, which may lead you to believe that he's lost touch with the real world. If you've seen 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," it should be clear that Cameron is quite aware of what's going down on our planet. It's a movie where the Marines and corporations are the bad guys, while the Indigenous beings of Pandora are unmistakably the heroes (though they are given to tribal disputes because, well, everyone has different ideas about how their world should work). If you came out of these two films thinking Cameron is anything but a militant environmentalist, you were not paying attention.
With the exception of the wildly entertaining, but bafflingly cruel "True Lies," it can safely be said that James Cameron is a humanist. "The Terminator," "Aliens," "The Abyss," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Titanic," and both "Avatar" movies appeal to our consciences. And while Cameron has dealt movingly with issues of wealth disparity and sexism, the subject that alarms him most of all is nuclear war. I was 11 years old when I first saw "The Terminator," and it knocked me sideways as a modestly budgeted sci-fi/action flick that tackled the one fear that couldn't be assuaged by my parents. I'd seen "The Day After," "Testament," and the boldly unsettling blockbuster "WarGames" by this point, and well understood that there was no surviving a full-scale nuclear war. But "The Terminator" was different. Yes, Reese (Michael Biehn) was only able to ensure that the savior of humanity would survive a nuclear holocaust and defeat Skynet's machines, but Sarah Connor's steely confidence at the end of the movie made me want to fight this seemingly inevitable future. "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" doubled down on this sentiment and offered up a sliver of hope that we could all understand the value of human life and not mindlessly hasten our own extinction.
Cameron hasn't stopped thinking about nuclear war, and thank god for this. President Donald J. Trump is obsessed with nuclear weapons and seems keen on using them. Fortunately, Cameron, the man who's directed three of the highest-grossing films in motion picture history, is keeping his eye on this particular ball. And he's preparing to shake all of humanity up with a feature based on Charles Pellegrino's forthcoming book "Ghosts of Hiroshima." If you're wondering why Cameron would make a film about the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki so soon after Christopher Nolan won a load of Oscars for "Oppenheimer," well, he thinks that film missed the mark in one important way. And he is eager to counteract this misstep.
James Cameron thought Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was a bit of a moral cop out
In a recent interview with Deadline, Cameron discussed his plans to adapt "Ghosts of Hiroshima." If you're hyped for a new Cameron movie that doesn't have "Avatar" in the title, pump those brakes. Though he says he's been thinking about this project for 15 years, he hasn't even started writing the screenplay.
Pellegrino's book, which streets on August 15, is an intensely detailed account of what it was like to be in the vicinity of ground zero for both of these strikes, which, fingers crossed, remain the only use of nuclear weapons in human history. The book describes the surreal aftermath of the bombings, where people reached out for loved ones who'd been vaporized; all that was left were their piping hot bones. Just about everyone who survived the attacks died of radiation sickness or cancer in short order.
When asked by Deadline what he had to add after "Oppenheimer," the reliably blunt Cameron had this to say:
"Yeah ... it's interesting what he stayed away from. Look, I love the filmmaking, but I did feel that it was a bit of a moral cop out. Because it's not like Oppenheimer didn't know the effects. He's got one brief scene in the film where we see — and I don't like to criticize another filmmaker's film — but there's only one brief moment where he sees some charred bodies in the audience and then the film goes on to show how it deeply moved him. But I felt that it dodged the subject."
Cameron then added, "I don't know whether the studio or Chris felt that that was a third rail that they didn't want to touch, but I want to go straight at the third rail. I'm just stupid that way." Cameron's vision for his adaptation of "Ghosts of Hiroshima" sounds like it will confront moviegoers with an unflinching depiction of what Pelligrino gleaned through interviews and research. It will be unlike any movie he's ever made. And I hope to hell it doesn't fall by the wayside, because we need one of the greatest filmmakers of my lifetime to alert the world to the awful consequences of a nuclear war. Because right now, the people who control these arsenals are madmen, morons or both.