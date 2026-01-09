We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most expensive TV shows of all time is "The Witcher," based on the novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The show itself has seen its fair share of creative ups and downs, including original star Henry Cavill leaving the Netflix series. But something that's fortunately stayed consistent in quality for the franchise is the book series on which the series is based, with the most recent installment written by Sapkowski in 2024. These books have inspired not only the big-budget Netflix series but also a line of acclaimed video games and other adaptations of Sapkowski's work.

For those interested in diving into the literary adventures of series protagonist Geralt of Rivia, there is a recommended reading order, which differs from the order in which the novels were first published, as the story was not told chronologically. Also, for the purposes of this article, we're just focusing on Sapkowski's novels, not the comic book adaptations and art books they have since inspired.

Here is how to read the "Witcher" books in order to best experience Geralt's story in full.