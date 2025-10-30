The Witcher Season 4 Egregiously Breaks Canon With A Shocking Character Death

This post contains major spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher," its source material, and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt."

It shouldn't be controversial to state that the latest season of "The Witcher" suffers from inconsistent storytelling. Even so, some chunks of the narrative are crafted well enough, like Ciri's (Freya Allan) moral decline during her time with the Rats or Vilgefortz's (Mahesh Jadu) drastic fall from grace after the battle at Montecalvo. While the major beats of the story remain faithful to Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" novels, the execution remains muddled enough to cast doubts over the future of the franchise. But the most egregious example of the problems that plague season 4 of "The Witcher" lies in a shocking character death that completely shatters canon. What's more, the series fails to justify this critical narrative decision — or simply doesn't bother to do so.

In the books, Montecalvo is the seat of power for the Lodge of Sorceresses, but the castle itself was never used as a literal battlefield, as is the case in the series. This brings about a ton of changes to canon, including an inversion of roles between Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Francesca (Mecia Simson), along with the involvement of witchers from Kaer Morhen. Vesemir (Peter Mullan, replacing Kim Bodnia in season 4) is present too, and he trains the mages while swearing to protect the stronghold by fighting Vilgefortz. And he does, but this confrontation is woefully short, as Vilgefortz viciously kills Vesemir. "For my son, Geralt," the master witcher utters before dying, but the impact of these words is overpowered by the injustice of an integral character being killed off just for the sake of it.

While "The Witcher" has drastically steered away from canon before, this Vesemir moment feels insultingly hollow for a reason.