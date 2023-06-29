The Witcher Season 3 Brings In The Wild Hunt - Here's What You Need To Know

This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" novel series, games, and Netflix's "Witcherverse."

The Wraiths of Mörhogg. Skeletal, spectral beings who travel across the skies on their undead horses, striking fear into the hearts of men across The Continent. Also known as Dearg Ruadhri and The Wild Hunt, these terrifying entities are considered a portent of doom in Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" saga, wherein their ominous shadows loom large over the fate of Ciri, who has the Elder Blood. While the Wild Hunt plays a subtler role in the books, both the CD Projekt Red game adaptations and the Netflix series have added their own spin when it comes to this Nazgûl-esque group.

In "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," the story shifts to Ciri and her repeated run-ins with the titular group across many worlds, which forges a direct connection to the rapid spread of the White Frost. Although the Wild Hunt is not the only group hounding Ciri for her powers, they certainly emerge as formidable foes, the kind that even Geralt of Rivia refuses to mess with. Both in the video game trilogy and the Netflix series, the arrival of Wild Hunt has been teased as the onset of a great war, accompanied by images of terror where innocent folks are dragged away from their homes in the former, never to return. This makes one thing clear: Ciri's fate will be drastically altered once the Wild Hunt catches up with her.

At the end of "The Witcher" season 2, the Hunt appears in front of Ciri, proclaiming, "Your place is among us. You are ours." This is no empty warning, as season 3 dives deeper into how horrifying the Wild Hunt truly is.