Why People Thought Ciri Was Recast In The Witcher Season 2
Being the child of prophecy in a world teeming with monsters can be much more arduous than it sounds, but Cirilla Riannon is not the kind of person to shirk her purpose. She does try to evade her responsibilities while growing up by hiding among juvenile criminal gangs, but with time, Ciri realizes that she is the key to keeping the Continent safe. In Netflix's "The Witcher" series, Ciri (Freya Allan) is introduced as a somewhat-naive princess who yearns to be free from her royal duties but is soon thrown into the heart of chaos after her state, Cintra, falls.
Unbeknownst to her, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill, for now) invoked Ciri via the Law of Surprise, which binds their fates together in ways unimaginable. With several forces across the Continent hell-bent on capturing Ciri for her Elder Blood, it is now up to her and Geralt to prepare for the advent of a new world, no matter what the cost. With season 3 around the corner, we can expect the duo to fight against the Wild Hunt, who intend to use Ciri as a pawn to trigger the Conjunction of the Spheres and usher in The White Frost, which is bound to destroy the world(s) that they inhabit.
When season 2 of the show premiered, some viewers believed that Ciri had been recast, as she looked markedly different from what she looked like in the first season. However, this was not the case, as Ciri was still played by Allan in season 2, but as her appearance was drastically altered, there was some confusion regarding potential recasting. Let us look into why this happened.
A more rugged, battle-hardened Ciri
When season 1 of "The Witcher" premiered, Allan looked considerably younger (she was 17 when she was cast for the role) and her makeup as Ciri evoked the aura of someone frail, yet tenacious. After Ciri was forced to run away from Cintra and fend for herself, disguises were the only way to hide her true identity, which called for a more scrappy, disheveled appearance of a young girl on the run. By the end of season 1, Ciri is united with Geralt, which jumpstarts her journey as a witcher-in-training, with season 2 presenting her as a gifted, promising warrior who is not afraid to run into monsters.
Moreover, as Allan grew up between the seasons, and her appearance was altered with some makeup, folks assumed that her role was recast and played by a similar-looking actor. This was obviously not the case, and we also have to remember that it is unclear how much time passes between Geralt and Ciri's fateful meeting at the end of the first season and their adventures together throughout season 2. A lot occurs within this timespan — the Elves make a sudden comeback and aim to reclaim their legacy, Kaer Morhen is under attack, and whispers of the Wild Hunt looking for Ciri permeate at the end of the season.
Apart from changes in her physical appearance, Cirilla has changed as a person too. She is no longer the hapless, wide-eyed princess of Cintra but a witcher in training, taught by the best masters of the School of the Wolf, including Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). Now, she is more aware of the power she wields, and is capable of holding her own in fights, with Geralt's aid, of course.
Season 3 of "The Witcher" premieres on June 29, 2023, on Netflix.