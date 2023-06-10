Why People Thought Ciri Was Recast In The Witcher Season 2

Being the child of prophecy in a world teeming with monsters can be much more arduous than it sounds, but Cirilla Riannon is not the kind of person to shirk her purpose. She does try to evade her responsibilities while growing up by hiding among juvenile criminal gangs, but with time, Ciri realizes that she is the key to keeping the Continent safe. In Netflix's "The Witcher" series, Ciri (Freya Allan) is introduced as a somewhat-naive princess who yearns to be free from her royal duties but is soon thrown into the heart of chaos after her state, Cintra, falls.

Unbeknownst to her, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill, for now) invoked Ciri via the Law of Surprise, which binds their fates together in ways unimaginable. With several forces across the Continent hell-bent on capturing Ciri for her Elder Blood, it is now up to her and Geralt to prepare for the advent of a new world, no matter what the cost. With season 3 around the corner, we can expect the duo to fight against the Wild Hunt, who intend to use Ciri as a pawn to trigger the Conjunction of the Spheres and usher in The White Frost, which is bound to destroy the world(s) that they inhabit.

When season 2 of the show premiered, some viewers believed that Ciri had been recast, as she looked markedly different from what she looked like in the first season. However, this was not the case, as Ciri was still played by Allan in season 2, but as her appearance was drastically altered, there was some confusion regarding potential recasting. Let us look into why this happened.