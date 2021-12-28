The Witcher Behind-The-Scenes Promo Explores Ciri's Path To Becoming A Warrior

Studying monsters. Collecting supplies. Training. And maybe killing a certain man with a black-winged helmet. You know, just standard witcher stuff!

Netflix premiered the second season of "The Witcher" on December 17, 2021, continuing the monster-hunting adventures of Geralt and the vengeance-driven Ciri that has quickly become one of the streaming giant's most popular shows and an answer to HBO's "Game of Thrones" phenomenon. To mark the occasion, Netflix has also released a new promo that is all about Ciri's growth and inner journey to becoming a witcher in her own right. "I feel like Season 1, for me, I was learning so much," Freya Allen explains early in the promo. "I'm constantly learning and that's never gonna go away. 'Cause you're always around new people." In many ways, the actor's experience on set reflects her character's as well ... though with the slight difference of Ciri's magical potential and her suitably tragic backstory.

The actor goes on to say that:

"I'm really excited, because I felt in Season 1 that Ciri's literally just running away from her past. She's now seeing where she wants to go in her future, and that is that she wants to be a fighter. And you really get to see that she is determined because she would like to become a witcher."

The video covers the intense training regimen that Allen underwent prior to filming on Season 2, with showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich weighing in on how impressed she was by watching Allen film that grueling obstacle course that Ciri attempts to navigate. According to the promo, Allen's investment in the role didn't just stop there, however. She also had a hand in the visual look for Ciri, staying involved in the progression of her costumes throughout the season and maintaining a consistency between visuals and character.

With only eight episodes to go through, fans likely binged through Season 2 at the earliest possible opportunity by now. Luckily, Season 3 is already in development and is set to cover some of the most exciting material in the original books. Until then, "The Witcher" Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.