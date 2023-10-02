The Witcher Book Plotline Anya Chalotra Is Most Excited To See In Season 4

The Rats are rumored to be the subject of their own Netflix spinoff, but it seems likely that they'll appear in the flagship series again as well. "I just think they're going to take it to new levels with the relationship they have with Ciri, and the journey that she goes on," Chalotra told Digital Spy. She also noted that the show "does feel like Ciri's story," as she's the character everyone else is always searching for. "She is very powerful, and she grows up a lot," she said. "You know, she goes into a different frequency." If her storyline follows the one laid out on Sapkowski's books, that frequency will — at least for a while — be a surprisingly bloodthirsty one.

Without getting into book spoilers, Chalotra noted that when Yen sees her again, she "might not be that person to pull her out of that, because, ultimately, you can only pull yourself out of that." Still, the actress thinks Yen's maternal love for Ciri will continue, even if her would-be daughter goes on some murderous side quests. "Knowing Ciri's strength, and how dangerous that is as well — and knowing that [Yen's] been there, truly — I think all she can do is make the world a better place for Ciri."

"The Witcher" seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix. Season 4 and the potential Rats spinoff do not yet have set release dates.