Yennefer's Most Important Witcher Season 3 Moment, According To Anya Chalotra

That doesn't seem like it'll be the case anymore now that Tissaia has died. "Only when Tissaia goes can Yennefer accept responsibility," Chalotra told Vulture. "She's always caused chaos — complete chaos — because there's always been someone else to pick up the pieces. She's known that there's someone else in this world who will be there for her." In a way, Yennefer's story to date is a coming-of-age narrative, one told over a long lifetime. Tissaia's death wounds her, but it galvanizes her, too. As Chalotra notes, Yen asks Geralt to promise he'll still be with her, an oath that the actress says "means a lot because Tissaia's gone."

She also goes from being a sort of daughter to her mentor figure to a parent of her own this season, becoming a surrogate mother for Ciri. It's a challenge that Chalotra hints may prove daunting in the face of Tissaia's death. "Who has Yennefer got now?" she asks, adding, "Being alone with a child, and having to live for her — that's scary enough, because it costs so much. Can she do it?" I get the sense that if Tissaia could answer, she'd say that it doesn't really matter if Yennefer can or can't, because she has to. We'll see how she steps up to the plate when "The Witcher" returns for season 4. The show's return date has not yet been announced, but the first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.