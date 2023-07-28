The Witcher Season 3's Saddest, Most Unexpected Moment Deserves A Closer Look

One particular line in Tissaia's letter is both enlightening and upsetting: "I would love to see you through the next leg of your journey. I know you will do great things, my daughter, but I'm afraid I cannot." The phrasing here is ambiguous. At first it sounds like Tissaia is saying she can't see Yen's life through, but the pauses in her speech also make another interpretation possible: "I know you will do great things ... but I'm afraid I cannot."

It's this possible message that softens the blow of Tissaia's death, as it feels like an intentional torch passing to her daughter figure. Though Yennefer can't recover what was lost on Thanedd Island — not just allies and friends, but also hope — she can use lessons learned from Tissaia to get Ciri back, and maybe even restore peace to the realms.

If "The Witcher" series continues to follow the books, there will also be another group that rises to take the place of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. The Lodge of Sorceresses, an all-women organization that operates in secret, is poised to become the new magical supergroup in town. Tissaia may have accidentally helped foster a violent conflict, but during her lifetime, she also gave her students the skills and the courage to do what they know they must. As tragic and misguided as it is, her death will also surely galvanize the women who loved her. As she writes in her letter: "Sometimes a flower is just a flower, and the best thing it can do for us is die." Tissaia has never just been a flower, but by turning herself into a positive symbol for the sake of others, she performs one last act of magic by introducing a sliver of hope where there was none before.

