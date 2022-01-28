Yennefer's Motherhood Storyline In The Witcher Isn't Sexist — It's Empowering

One of the main arguments I've seen against Yennefer's desire to experience motherhood and/or restore her ability to give birth is that it's not a natural progression for the character — but in fact it fits perfectly with what we know about Yen. Since escaping her miserable upbringing, she has lived her life in pursuit of power. She wants to have it all, including everything she feels she has been denied. When she becomes disillusioned with her position as a powerful sorceress to nobles, and finds out that physical beauty is a useful but overrated double edged sword, it's natural she'd turn to something she hadn't yet experienced or had access to. In this case, that something was motherhood – or at least the option to experience it.

In the "Witcher" season 1 episode "Rare Species," Yennefer says outright to Geralt that she wants her choice back. At least to some degree, it's not about having a child right then and there, or even having one at all; it's about having the option to. It's not that Yennefer thinks motherhood is the greatest or only value women can have; she simply wants the power to decide for herself. Though she submitted to the transformation ritual at Aretuza, in which her reproductive organs were removed as the price for her initiation, her goal was always to gain agency; the first thing she does with her newly-transformed appearance is use it to catch the eye of a king and win a different royal court appointment than the one she was given.

This is important because Yennefer was never given much choice at all. She came to Aretuza reluctantly after being sold to Tissaia de Vries for four marks. As Geralt points out in "Rare Species," forced sterilization is the standard for magic-wielders and witchers. He also tells Yennefer she wouldn't be a good mother, which is pretty awful, untrue, and — given that Yennefer is a strong-willed individual who has a track record of wanting to prove naysayers wrong — probably only hardened her resolve to have a child.

She knows she is powerful. She knows she has value. None of what makes her a strong, complex character is diminished by wanting the option to be a mom someday, and I certainly don't live the miserable life that weirdos like to project onto single mothers. Like Yennefer, I still have other talents, interests, and pursuits separate from motherhood. My ambition did not disappear just because I gave birth.

Yennefer is clearly an unconventional person in the society that makes up "The Witcher." She rejects the bureaucracy and limitations of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, and rejects the notion that she has to choose between having power and having a child. Her desire to restore her fertility partially stems from her realization that she was influenced into trading something of great value. It's simply an extension of Yennefer's drive to take back what she has been denied: her "chance to become beautiful;" her power as sorceress and royal advisor; her freedom; and now, her fertility. This isn't out of character, and it's not inherently sexist to depict some women who desire the opportunity to raise children.

It's revealed during her conversation with Istredd in an earlier episode that Yennefer's greatest fear is that she will never be enough for someone to truly love her. Later, following her conversation with a queen in "Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials," who says that she is "the whole world" to her baby, Yennefer seems to latch onto the idea of having a child as a means to finally be enough for someone.

Is it selfish to want to have a kid solely so you can have someone to love and be loved by? I'm not sure how to answer that. Is Yennefer a flawed character who sometimes acts selfishly and doesn't think things through in pursuit of her personal goals? Yup, definitely. I personally do not want perfect characters; I want characters that feel real. Perfection isn't real, and it'd be pretty boring if characters we watch only ever did things we personally understood or agreed with.