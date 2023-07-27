The Witcher Season 3 Ending Explained: These Violent Delights Have Violent Ends

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher."

Andrzej Sapkowski's "Time of Contempt" — the second installment in his popular "The Witcher" novel series — throws the Continent into chaos from the get-go. With Nilfgaard trying to take over the rest of the Continent, Redania hatches their own plans to get the upper hand. However, unbeknownst to them, Nilfgaard is already one step ahead. These machinations culminate in the Conclave of the Mages right after the Thanedd Ball in Aretuza — a violent event in the history of the Continent that demolished the Brotherhood from within, which directly destabilized the power structures required to keep usurpers like Emperor Emhyr in check. Season 3 of "The Witcher" focuses exclusively on the Thanedd event and its disastrous aftermath, which tears Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yeneffer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) apart once again.

With Cavill's departure at the end of this season, this particular installment of the Netflix series truly feels like the end of an era, as this version of Geralt has reached the end of his journey. Several arguments can be made about whether the show does justice to Geralt and Cavill with the season 3 storyline, but it is clear that "The Witcher" has now firmly shifted its attention to Ciri, who undergoes a critical transformation by the end of the season. While Volume I of the latest installment was able to balance contrarian aspects of a tale that brims with complicated lore, Volume II tries to rush through crucial events and arrive at an underwhelming climax a little too early, sacrificing emotional impact in the process.

While season 3 wraps up several stray threads and allows certain characters to evolve and mature, there is still much left to do, and many errant questions are left unanswered.