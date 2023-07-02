The Witcher Season 3 Doesn't Let Yennefer Off Easy

This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3 Volume 1.

"The Witcher" has returned to Netflix, with Geralt (Henry Cavill, for one more season) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in a different place than we've ever seen them before. The sometimes-lovers bonded quickly when they met in season 1, thanks a little bit to a djinn and a lot to their own crackling chemistry. Season 2 saw the pair separated for a time, and their reunion wasn't an easy one as temporarily powerless Yen turned out to be aligned with a dark entity called Voleth Meir.

In the end, Yen got her powers back and also decided not to sacrifice Geralt's Child Surprise Ciri (Freya Allan) to an ancient evil, leaving the trio on decidedly unsteady ground. Still, "The Witcher" is at its best when its core group is together, and the latest episodes demonstrate that Yen's mistake won't actually doom her to estrangement from the man she cares about most. "People don't always make the right choices," Allan told Netflix's Tudum in an interview ahead of season 3, adding, "but ultimately, I think everyone knows [Yen]'s good at the core." The actor says Yennefer and Ciri are able to "begin to build that trust up" when Yen begins teaching Ciri to master her magic, something the powerful, Elder Blood-possessing girl desperately needs.

"They have such similarities that I think Ciri can't help but latch onto Yennefer," Allan added. Caring for Ciri changes the dynamic between Geralt and Yen, too. "We talked about: What has to happen for Geralt to trust Yen again?" series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in that same article. According to Tudum, series writers debated cutting to the chase and starting off season 3 with "a big fat kiss" between the previously estranged couple, but it just didn't feel right.