Let's Talk About The Witcher Season 3, And Ciri's Biggest Choice Yet

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher."

In "The Witcher," Ciri (Freya Allan) has experienced a rocky, eventful journey so far, with every faction in the Continent hounding her for her Elder Blood. Things get more intense for Ciri in season 3, as she quickly realizes that her existence is only a gateway to chaos and bloodshed, leaving her feeling hopeless and devastated. However, Volume II has fresh horrors in store for her, as the final episodes will embrace her Korath desert arc, which is an experience that will fundamentally change Ciri for better or worse.

To provide brief and relevant context, Ciri ends up teleporting to Korath after the Thanedd coup and has no way to return to Geralt (Henry Cavill) and her loved ones. The desert is harsh and inhabitable, and hours of heat exposure and thirst leave Ciri weak and delirious. After she accidentally eats a poisoned lizard in a bout of hunger, Ciri experiences painful hallucinations that haunt her for days. These visions are personal in nature, as she sees her mother and grandmother taunting her for being weak and selfish, and telling her how everyone has abandoned her for good. These are intensely heavy feelings to grapple with when you're lost and dehydrated on a desert wasteland, and Ciri needs to push herself to better understand her worth and legacy.

Allan, who dove headfirst into this fresh, challenging chapter for Ciri, told TUDUM about the Korath arc and its importance, and the critical choice that her character has had to make by the end of her Korath journey. She also explained the repercussions inherent in this choice, and how it shapes Ciri's path ahead as a person, and the child of the Elder Blood. Let's dive in.