The Witcher Season 4 Review: This Uneven Chapter Is The Epitome Of Squandered Potential

Netflix's "Witcherverse" has always been riddled with problems. For starters, the show's attempts to adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" novel series have been inconsistent in quality, with bursts of admirable originality often overshadowed by drab, uninspired writing. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's series struggled to find its footing in the first two seasons, but season 3 promised an exciting new direction that combined Sapkowski's intricate worldbuilding with the adaptation's burgeoning identity. While Henry Cavill's exit (as Geralt of Rivia) at the end of season 3 cast some doubts on season 4's roadmap, things got back on track with Liam Hemsworth slipping into the shoes of our beloved witcher.

This provided season 4 with the unique opportunity to start fresh, which should've worked in tandem with the borrowed goodwill from the previous season and the astounding legacy of "The Witcher" franchise. Unfortunately, season 4 of the Netflix adaptation constantly flits between praiseworthy moments and monumental blunders, and this uneven quality extends to almost every facet of the show. This utter lack of uniformity is concerning, as it bleeds into dialogue/performances as well — one moment, you're moved by an emotional confession, and in the other, every word uttered feels disconnected from Sapkowski's strange and fantastical world.

I must emphasize the fact that the new season's shortcomings have nothing to do with Hemsworth's portrayal of Geralt, as there are no deliberate attempts to alter or reinvent the character. Hemsworth does a fine job of wearing the witcher's medallion (more on that later), and the obvious distinctions in this rendition aren't necessarily detrimental to the story. Season 4's biggest problems lie in its poor understanding of Sapkowski's work, which automatically invalidates any attempt to undermine canon or steer away from it.