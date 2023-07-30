One Season 3 Monster In The Witcher Deeply Disturbed Some Of The Cast Off-Screen

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher."

"The Witcher" might be undergoing some major changes with its third season, but you didn't think the show would be without some deranged eldritch beasts, did you? Netflix's Henry Cavill-led fantasy drama is bidding adieu to its star, who'll soon be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia in season 4. Meanwhile, Ciri (Freya Allan) will face her biggest choice yet as part of season 3, volume 2, in an event that's sure to fundamentally change the child of Elder Blood going forward. In fact, Ciri will be the main character in "The Witcher" after season 3, according to executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginsk.

With all these changes going on, you might expect the writers to be focused more on story and setting up season 4, but this is still "The Witcher," and you can't have "The Witcher" without some good old-fashioned monster hunting. Thus far we've seen several abominations, from Ciri and Geralt's brief encounter with the Jackapace early in the season, to the sea monster the Aeschna, which the duo also dispatched in order to secure safe crossing back to Aretuza.

But those examples pale in comparison to one particular beast. This ungodly creature is so twisted in its inception and execution that it arguably stands as the most disturbing monster "The Witcher" has ever produced. So unsettling is this particular creation that it even seems to have the cast of the show shook.