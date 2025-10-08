The Witcher Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Liam Hemsworth's Geralt
Henry Cavill stepping down from his role as Geralt of Rivia on "The Witcher" was always going to divide fans. Through his unamused grunts, entertaining use of curse words, and stoic sensibilities, Cavill really embodied everything the Geralt character should be, and his performances played a crucial role in establishing "The Witcher" as an all-time great fantasy series. What's more, Cavill actually suffered injuries on the set of "The Witcher" that almost ended his career — a testament to his commitment to bringing the show's exquisite action sequences to life. He will be missed, but it seems that fans are ready to give Liam Hemsworth a chance.
Now that Netflix has released a trailer for "The Witcher" season 4, viewers have had a taste of Hemsworth in action as Geralt — and the response has been pretty positive. Some fans are especially impressed with his performance in the action sequences, with Redditor u/badfortheenvironment summing up the general consensus:
"He's almost got a more brutal vibe going on with the choreo, in a good way."
Hemsworth took a break from social media due to the fan backlash from his casting, so it's great to see some folks adding some positivity to the discourse. With that in mind, let's find out what other fans are saying about the early footage of Hemsworth as Geralt.
Witcher fans show their support for Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia
News of Henry Cavill's departure undoubtedly cooled some fans' interest in "The Witcher" season 4, but seeing Liam Hemsworth in action has led to more hype and anticipation. As the Redditor u/Enlwaed74 noted, "Honestly, I was already happy to see [sic] season 4, but I'm really looking forward now. Liam looks really good [as] Geralt, he moves very well. And Ciri ... I'm just freaking hyped." Amen to that.
Of course, there are some fans out there who aren't 100% sold on Hemsworth yet, but are open-minded enough to judge his performance as its own thing — as opposed to expecting him to be a perfect substitute for Henry Cavill — after they've watched season 4. As u/RudeCartoonist1030 put it:
"Cavill did crush it. Hard. He was my favorite part of this show. But unlike others, I am 100% down to give Liam a chance. I don't love the writing on this show but I love most of the acting, costumes, music, choreography etc so I'll casually watch it without emotionally investing. People are so stuck in a mindset that if they don't love something that they HAVE to hate on it."
"The Witcher" season 4 will slash its way onto Netflix on October 30, so viewers don't have to wait long to see Hemsworth in action. He might not be Cavill — and that's okay. The footage we've seen thus far looks promising, and "The Witcher" is probably in good hands, as he is a talented performer who excels in action roles.