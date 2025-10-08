The Witcher Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Liam Hemsworth's Geralt

News of Henry Cavill's departure undoubtedly cooled some fans' interest in "The Witcher" season 4, but seeing Liam Hemsworth in action has led to more hype and anticipation. As the Redditor u/Enlwaed74 noted, "Honestly, I was already happy to see [sic] season 4, but I'm really looking forward now. Liam looks really good [as] Geralt, he moves very well. And Ciri ... I'm just freaking hyped." Amen to that.

Of course, there are some fans out there who aren't 100% sold on Hemsworth yet, but are open-minded enough to judge his performance as its own thing — as opposed to expecting him to be a perfect substitute for Henry Cavill — after they've watched season 4. As u/RudeCartoonist1030 put it:

"Cavill did crush it. Hard. He was my favorite part of this show. But unlike others, I am 100% down to give Liam a chance. I don't love the writing on this show but I love most of the acting, costumes, music, choreography etc so I'll casually watch it without emotionally investing. People are so stuck in a mindset that if they don't love something that they HAVE to hate on it."

"The Witcher" season 4 will slash its way onto Netflix on October 30, so viewers don't have to wait long to see Hemsworth in action. He might not be Cavill — and that's okay. The footage we've seen thus far looks promising, and "The Witcher" is probably in good hands, as he is a talented performer who excels in action roles.