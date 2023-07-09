How Anya Chalotra 'Elevated' Yennefer's Magic In The Witcher Season 3

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) understands the price and power of magic better than most of the sorcerers and sorceresses who populate "The Witcher." After all, Yen's first act as a full-blown mage was to transform her appearance, an act that required deep magic and the sacrifice of something she would later miss: her fertility. Plus, Yennefer went a full season of the series without having any magic at all, as her fiery sacrifice in the Netflix show's season 1 finale left her powerless. Her magical block remained intact throughout the second season, and now that season 3 has reintroduces Yen's magic for the first time in a while, it's apparently set to look a little bit different.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of "The Witcher" season 3's release, Chalotra explained that the new season will show us not just on what magic can do, but also more of what it looks like. "We get a lot more magic this season, and I was excited for that because I don't think we've seen enough of it," she said. "Also the movements of magic, which have evolved for Yennefer."

Though only five of the season's eight episodes have premiered, we've already seen some of Yen's new magic in action, as she teaches young Ciri (Freya Allan) how to manage her own powers and at one point accidentally portals herself to a creepy, illusion-filled place.