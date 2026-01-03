Here's What Hollywood Is Getting Wrong About Creativity, According To A Hazbin Hotel Songwriter

The state of Hollywood is ... weird right now. Calling it "dire" doesn't seem accurate, but with the constant onslaught of major industry mergers, an industry still recovering after the COVID-related industry shutdowns of 2020, the necessary WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, the horrific Southern California fires in 2025, the constant threat of AI, the fact TikTok has completely changed the way a new generation absorbs media, and disappointing performances at the box office, everything just feels ... off. It seems as if we're at the precipice of a massive shift in the entertainment industry, but where things will shift to is anyone's guess.

For one thing, it's apparent that studio heads and media conglomerate CEOs are looking to play it safe, with sequels, reboots, remakes, revivals, franchises, and recognizable IP continuing to dominate the release slate each year. The goal is to appeal to as many consumers (ugh) as humanly possible, but in doing so, it would appear that audiences are checking out of mainstream offerings and seeking out anything to buck the trend. And whenever it happens, the so-called "tastemakers" of the industry are left scratching their heads and wondering where the hell these unexpected success stories came from.

Which is precisely what's been happening with the adult animated series "Hazbin Hotel" and the juggernaut that is "Five Nights at Freddy's." Musician Sam Haft serves as one of the songwriters on "Hazbin Hotel" and contributed music to both "Five Nights at Freddy's" films on behalf of his electronic rock group The Living Tombstone. I recently sat down with Haft, and he shared his theory with me about what Hollywood could learn from so-called "underground" properties like "Hazbin Hotel" and "FNaF." It's simple — Hollywood needs to get niche again.