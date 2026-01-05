5 Movie Franchises That Should Have Stayed In The '80s

Had the franchise not become the phenomenon it did during the '80s, the "Ghostbusters" films feel like they wouldn't get made today. Charming comedic leads team up to battle supernatural forces in movies shot on-location in New York? That's the kind of lovable wackiness only the 80s could provide, which it did with 1984's "Ghostbusters" and 1989's "Ghostbusters II." The only way a "Ghostbusters" gets made today is in the form of a misguided reboot and two soft reboots, all of which slip from the cortex immediately after viewing like some ethereal specter you're not even sure was ever really there.

After "Ghostbusters II" the saga stayed mercifully dormant until someone decided that a Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones team-up was the way to rekindle things. Look, the movie received enough hate at the time from sad fanboys who simply hated the all-female cast and needed the world to share in their misery. But it's also true to say that nobody holds "Ghostbusters" 2016 close to their heart in the way so many kids who grew up in the '80s do the originals.

The 2016 "Ghostbusters" paved the way for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" which I'm not sure is all that impressive, but it happened. This soft reboot and its 2024 sequel, "Ghostbusters" Frozen Empire" once again weren't complete disasters, but that gets to the heart of the issue. These are some of the most beloved and celebrated franchises in cinema history. They deserve better than forgettable or even kind of okay. Sadly, "Ghostbusters" never got the respect it deserved in that regard. Aside from "The Real Ghostbusters" cartoon which ran from 1986 to 1991, then, I think it's fair to say that this franchise should have remained firmly in the '80s.