Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Was Panned By Critics - Here's Why That Doesn't Matter

It's no secret that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise is popular. Created by Scott Cawthon, the original indie game of the same name became a sensation after its release in 2014 — not just because it was clever and scary, but because people became sort of obsessed with it conceptually. That only continued as the sequels rolled out and the lore of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza deepened. So, it's not terribly surprising that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movies have, in turn, become big hits.

Most recently, director Emma Tammi's "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" defied expectations at the box office, opening to $110 million globally. That was well above pre-release projections and, against a reported budget no more than $51 million and possibly as low as $36 million, it's an instant win for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.

What is surprising, however, is that the sequel thrived despite earning terrible reviews. The film, as of this writing, holds a dreadful 15% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That's far lower than the first "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie, which itself only has a 33% score. Such a response would be a death sentence for other films nowadays, encouraging audiences to wait to stream the movie rather than risk paying money to go see it in a theater, only to end up disappointed. In this case, though, the critical thrashing didn't matter a bit.

The sequel, in stark contrast, holds a stellar 87% audience rating to go with a not-bad-for-a-horror-movie B CinemaScore. So, while "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" may have left many critics baffled, that clearly didn't remove any of the intended luster for hardcore fans. They remain on board and, in all likelihood, we're going to get at least one more of these movies to conclude the trilogy.