One Truly Terrible Decision Doomed Five Nights At Freddy's 2 From The Start

This article contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's 2."

I've always believed that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were right on the money with their famed writing advice to replace "and then" when connecting story beats with "but" or "therefore." This means that every scene has a purpose or contributes to the larger narrative, making it much more difficult for loose plot threads to emerge. Unfortunately, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," written by the video game franchise creator Scott Cawthon, is nothing but an extra-large cheese pizza topped with "and then." This won't be a surprise to anyone who is at all familiar with the extensive and convoluted lore of the games, but after two entries into the series of cinematic adaptations, Cawthon's creative control is proving to be a detriment.

Bringing "Five Nights at Freddy's" to the big screen took a lot longer than fans had anticipated, with Chris Columbus ("Gremlins," "Goonies," "Home Alone") attached to direct at one point but exiting over creative differences. Cawthon famously admitted that he made the writers on the first film completely start over from scratch, and in an interview with Collider back in 2021, Blumhouse head Jason Blum emphasized that part of why the film was taking as long as it was to come out was appeasing Cawthon.

"I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like," said Blum. "Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of 'final cut,' and it's taken longer than I hoped to get the right story." I can only speculate that giving him this much creative control was part of the deal to get the rights to his games and characters, but his weakness as a screenwriter is proving to be poison to his own franchise.