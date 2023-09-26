The Two YouTubers Five Nights At Freddy's Fans Hope Are In The Film

The long-awaited cinematic adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" is due out on October 27, 2023, and fan speculation is well underway. Is Matthew Lillard's Steve Raglan actually franchise baddie, William Afton? Is Elizabeth Lail's Vanessa going to be revealed as the villainous Vanny? And what's the deal with Mary Stuart Masterson's Aunt Jane? As heads swirl with questions and theories, fans can at least take solace in knowing ahead of time that "FNaF" will proudly feature cameos from some of the most popular gamers responsible for helping introduce Scott Cawthon's creepy survival game featuring possessed animatronics to the masses.

As has been confirmed by the trailer and from public acknowledgments, YouTubers 8-Bit Ryan, Baz, Razzbowski, FusionZGamer, and Dawko are all shown on Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria's "Employee of the Month" board. However, the biggest cameo appearance comes from CoryxKenshin, who plays the role of a cab driver. As shown in the trailer, he makes a stop in front of the pizzeria and picks up Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio) and Golden Freddy. Fans were extremely hyped about catching all of these cameos, especially because all of the gamers featured have spoken highly about their experiences working on the film. Their inclusion is not only a fun perk for the fans who have been playing the games for years, but also a nice nod to the community that helped grow "FNaF" from an underground horror game to an international sensation.

But there were two seemingly glaring omissions of YouTubers who surely should have been included in the film in some way, given their influence in helping boost the popularity of "Five Nights at Freddy's" from the very beginning. Where are MatPat and Markiplier?