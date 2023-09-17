Is Golden Freddy Vanessa Or Mike's Little Brother In The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie?

Did you know that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" trailer features more than one version of Freddy Fazbear? That's right. The Freddy that is shown on stage ready to sing with Bonnie, Foxy, and Chica is not the same Freddy shown in the back seat with Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio). That Freddy is known as Golden Freddy and is a completely different character with different motivations. I know, unless you've dedicated years of your life to making sense of the lore, this might not be the easiest thing to follow. The best way I can explain it is that Golden Freddy is like ... a limited edition version of Freddy Fazbear.

He looks similar to the original character, but he's not the original character, nor is he controlled by the same child's soul. Yeah, those animatronics are controlled by the ghosts of dead kids, in case you didn't know. The games haven't definitively established who is in control of Golden Freddy, with many theorizing that it's Cassidy or Kelsey from the games (or dual possessed between Cassidy and the Crying Child), while the non-canonical books imply that it's a boy named Michael Brooks. This means the movie could write Golden Freddy's lore however they choose.

Golden Freddy is shown in the trailer hanging out with Abby, even holding her hand and standing outside of the Pizzeria. This has led many to believe that Golden Freddy will be taking on an ally role in the film, which would echo his role in the games where he's shown as more benevolent, if not downright heroic. He's often a guide to the other players, and arguably the most durable suit in the game. Springtrap and Nightmare Freddy have proven to be stronger, but Golden Freddy can withstand a hell of a beating.

But who is Golden Freddy going to be in the film?