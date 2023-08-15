Five Nights At Freddy's Updated Synopsis Finally Reveals Mary Stuart Masterson's Role

Aunt Jane might not be a character in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" universe, but a woman named "Aunt Jen," is. First introduced in the Five Nights at Freddy's novel series, Jenny Emily is the sister of Henry Emily, the co-owner of Fredbear's Family Diner and creator of the animatronic mascots of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Henry is the parallel of the Cassette Man, who first appeared in "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator." Aunt Jen becomes the guardian of Henry's daughter Charlotte after he dies by suicide, riddled with guilt regarding the numerous tragedies that occurred at the hands of the animatronics. Perhaps Aunt Jane is actually Aunt Jen, and will appear in some manner to help expose the truth to Mike Schmidt.

While online fansites should never be trusted as gospel, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" fandom are some of the most dedicated and passionate fans out there. As one contributor noticed, IMDb had Masterson's character listed as "Jane Afton" for a brief period of time, but it was later corrected to say "Aunt Jane." There was no reason made known for the change, which could have been done in error ... or could have been an accidental spoiler. If the latter is true, it would imply that Jane is the sister of William Afton. Canonically speaking, William's only sister is Elizabeth, who is later killed by the character Circus Baby, trapping her soul within.

This is purely speculation, but it sounds like Aunt Jane might not be fulfilling the Aunt Jen role for Henry, but for William Afton. The Afton family is brimming with evil, so we'll have to wait and see how Aunt Jane fits in the story when "Five Nights at Freddy's" hits theaters and Peacock on October 27, 2023.