How The Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Credits Scene Sets Up A Third Movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's 2."

Director Emma Tammi's "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" is so heavy with lore and mythology that it will make your head spin. Only those intimately familiar with the "Five Nights at Freddy's" video games created by Scott Cawthon will be able to make sense of it, as the "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" script (written by Cawthon) includes characters, scenes, and conceits from the games that are never adequately explained. For example, by my estimation, there are three different versions of Freddy Fazbear, the killer pizzeria robot, each operating by a different set of supernatural rules.

The villain of the first "Freddy's" movie was William Afton (Matthew Lillard), a serial killer whose M.O. was to lure children to his Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurants and murder them in the back room. William liked to wear a yellow rabbit suit while committing his crimes, designing himself to look like one of the animatronics that he built. The Yellow Rabbit is a big part of extended "Freddy's" game lore.

The Yellow Rabbit is a large part of "Freddy's 2" as well. William's daughter Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) has a lucid dream partway through the movie where she has visions of her monstrous father stalking her in the rabbit suit. This occurs while she's helping her would-be boyfriend Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and his sister Abby (Piper Rubio) evade various other Fazbear animatronics that have gone haywire and fled out into the streets.

The film ends with a sequel tease involving the Yellow Rabbit ... although it's pretty limp. It's implied that there is an animatronic version of the Yellow Rabbit — not one with William Afton inside — and that it will come to life just in time for "Five Nights at Freddy's 3."